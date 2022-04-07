Masks also in kindergarten for 6-year-olds

Pending “clarifications” from the Ministry, requested by the Region, from 1 April also the children of the kindergarten who are over six years old must wear the surgical mask. After the unvaccinated teachers readmitted to school, but kept away from the pupils, this is the latest paradox of the decree of March 24 passed by the Draghi government.

In fact, Article 9, paragraph 5 reads: “Until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the following safety measures continue to be applied in the institutions and schools referred to in this article as well as in the higher technical institutes: a) it is mandatory to use protective devices for the respiratory tract of a surgical type, or of greater protective efficacy, except for children up to six years of agefor people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities “.

The simplification form of the decree sent to educational institutions is even clearer.

Mask that becomes type Ffp2 if four or more positive cases are detected in the class group.

A novelty that comes at the end of the health emergency phase, hence the paradox. Until now, in fact, the obligation concerned only pupils from primary school onwards.

“We were amazed by the reading of the decree and the circular” highlights Superintendent Marina Fey “Up to now we had used the discourse of the class group, also for a question of homogeneity. The current decree, as it is written, uses instead the age criterion. The problem was raised in the unified State Regions conference and highlighted by several parties “.

For the time being, the Superintendent has received an indication to the managers of apply the decree. “Every day the Ministry is bringing out some clarifications – underlines Fey – we hope they will soon come out on this issue as well”.

The other problem that some hope will be solved in the coming weeks is that of unvaccinated teachers, who have returned to school, but kept away from student classes. Amendments were announced by some movements in the passage of the decree in Parliament. To date, about forty Aosta Valley teachers have returned to school after a period of suspension. “We have about ten teachers instead – says Fey – who have not returned and are therefore considered as unjustified absentees “.