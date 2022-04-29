Masks and Green Pass, the rules from May 1st

The rules of the prevention measures against Covid-19 and also the provisions for the green pass change, however the Government determined that the use of the mask will be mandatory on public transport, indoorsto enter the theater, cinema, sports halls (not the stadium) and to visit a relative in hospital or in one residence for the elderly. The obligation to wear safety devices will last at least until June 15.

On the other hand, the Green Pass which nwill no longer be required to enter indoor venues, this applies to both the basic and the “super” one. Therefore, you will be able to freely access cinemas, theaters, museums and even concerts and the stadium without having to show the certificate of vaccination. The Green Pass it will not even be required for public competitions, go to gyms, swimming pools, canteens and to participate in parties and ceremonies. For the public and private workers the obligation to show the certificate of vaccination has not been extended, even for workers who have turned 50 despite the vaccination obligation remains in force until June 15th.

The obligation to wear a mask, on the other hand, expires starting from May 1st for all shops, restaurants and bars. But also for public offices, banks, post offices, museums and libraries, gyms. As well as by the beautician, hairdresser and barber.