Masks and green passes, what has changed: the permitted activities and the Government’s responses

The Government has published the new faq onuse of masks and green pass. From Sunday 1 May the use of these tools to stem the infections from Covid-19 has been lightened, even if the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza he wished to “continue on the path of gradualness that the Italian government has always had and continue to be prudent”.

The idea is that despite the end of the state of emergency, the pandemic has not been eradicated. “Not having an obligation does not mean not wearing a mask if needed – said the minister. The mask is still recommended in all situations where there may be a risk of contagion”.

When and where is it mandatory to wear a mask?

From 1st May to 15th June 2022, the obligation to use the ffp2 masks is in force for:

aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

buses and coaches for transport services between more than two regions;

buses and coaches used for rental services with driver;

means used in local or regional public transport services;

means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues;

indoor sporting events and competitions.

The obligation to wear respiratory protection devices is in force, until June 15, also for users, visitors and workers of health, social-health and social assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

Use of the mask, where is it recommended?

It is also recommended to wear respiratory protective equipment in all public indoor places or places open to the public.

In bars and restaurants, shops and shopping centers, hairdressers the mask from May 1st is no longer mandatory. As well as at the barbershop, hairdresser, beautician and in public offices, banks, post offices, museums, discos. But since these are places “public indoors or open to the public”, use is recommended.

The obligation to wear masks however, it is not foreseen for:

children under 6 years of age;

people who, due to their disability or pathology, cannot wear the mask;

operators or people who, to assist a person with disabilities, cannot in turn wear the mask (for example: who has to speak in the LIS with a deaf person).

Furthermore, wearing a mask is not mandatory:

while doing sports;

while eating or drinking, in the places and times in which it is allowed;

while dancing in discos, dance halls and similar places;

when, due to the characteristics of the places or the factual circumstances, isolation from non-cohabiting people is continuously guaranteed.

When and where is the green pass mandatory in Italy?

From 1 May the green pass is no longer required for activities and services. It remains mandatory to access the inpatient departments of hospitals and Rsa facilities as visitors. It is also required to guests of the RSA for temporary exits.

