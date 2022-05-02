Masks and green passes, where they are still needed and what has changed since May 1st

The new Covid rules have been activated since May 1st: it is practically a goodbye to the green pass, while indoor masks are still mandatory in some places.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Goodbye masks, goodbye green pass. Since May 1st, Italy has taken the most important step in a year now in easing the restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. Green certification is almost nowhere to be used anymore and the obligation to wear a mask indoors has been significantly reduced. In short, there are still some rules, but it is the first real attempt to return to normality in forced coexistence with the virus. Right or wrong, in fact, the government – aligned with what has been done by other countries – has decided to remove practically all restrictions despite the fact that the number of cases is still very high. Of course, we know that – especially thanks to vaccines – those who fall ill are much less likely to end up in intensive care or die, but many experts continue to have doubts about the decision to eliminate all the rules.

Where the green pass is still needed from May 1st

From May 1st – we said – the obligation to have green passes and masks has been considerably reduced: green certification will practically no longer be required, the only case in which it will still be mandatory to show it concerns hospitals and nursing homes, to visit to relatives and friends hospitalized. This is a precaution to protect the places most at risk, after other phases of the Covid pandemic have shown how much they are in danger. This obligation, for now, has been renewed until 31 December. With it, the vaccination obligation for doctors, nurses and health personnel also remains in force, always until the end of the year. Unlike all the others over 50, for which the rule will be in force until June 15, but the risk is reduced to a simple 100 euro fine.

Until when the mask will be mandatory indoors

There mask indoorsinstead, it should still be worn in various places and activities. With the bridge ordinance of Minister Speranza and the government’s amendment to the Covid decree, the obligation has been extended until June 15 for:

Green Pass and masks, what changes from today 1st May: the new rules

local public transport, such as buses, metro and trams

long-distance means of transport, such as trains, airplanes and ships

cinemas, theaters and indoor concert halls

indoor sports halls

hospitals and rsa

school

In all these places it will still be necessary to wear the mask until mid-June and the Ffp2 will be required (health facilities and schools excluded). All other activities, both outdoor and indoor ones not mentioned – such as bars, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, stadiums, discos… – will be free from the obligation to wear a mask. At work, everything will depend on company protocols, but in general – as the circular from Minister Brunetta for the Public Administration demonstrates – it is a recommendation and not an obligation.