Masks and vaccines, the road map of the rules from 1 May until the end of the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

From May 1st, the rules for managing the pandemic are loosened again, with the current provisions that essentially see all the obligations relating to Green passes and masks dropped. The Covid decree of March 24, in fact, maintains in force only until April 30 the obligation of a basic green pass, reinforced and for the protection of indoor airways and on public transport. However, the trend of the epidemic has fueled the debate on whether to impose the use of the mask even beyond the end of the month. Pending a decision by the Ministry of Health on this point, here is what the regulations in force provide.

Farewell to the green pass from 1st May

The green certificate does not cease to exist, but it will no longer be required. From 1 May, therefore, the reinforced green pass (vaccination or recovery) to attend gyms And indoor swimming poolsattend parties and ceremoniesconferences and congresses, enter discos And game rooms, go to the cinema and to the theater. The only exception is visits to the hospital and RSA, where it will be necessary to show the Super pass until December 31st. The obligation to also lapses basic green pass which until April 30 is mandatory to access the workplaceconsume in bars and restaurants indoorsget on planes, trains, ferries and buses intra-regional, participate in public competitionsaccess the canteensgo to Stadium and attend theatrical performances and open-air concerts.

Mask indoors only at work and on public transport

On April 30, the compulsory mask closed expires. An official decision has not yet been made. The government’s orientation is to move from obligation to mere recommendation. With some exceptions: the Ffp2 should in fact remain mandatory for all transport both local, such as buses and metro, and long-distance such as trains and ferries. Instead, it will take off in restaurants, bars, museums and other indoor places, although it will remain recommended to wear it in case of gatherings. At work the obligation of a surgical mask could remain until June, while the front of the school opens where the pressure to remove it grows (currently it is mandatory – according to the provisions of the latest decree on Covid at the end of March – until the end of school year).

The rules remain to be defined for attending indoor but also outdoor shows, in theaters, cinemas, concert halls, for sporting events and competitions (such as stadiums). All places where the Ffp2 is compulsory for now until the end of April.

Vaccine obligation until June 15th for over 50s

The vaccination obligation will remain in force until June 15 for teachers and school staff, law enforcement agencies and in general all citizens aged 50 and over. For these categories, the possibility of returning to work with the basic Green pass (a swab is enough) has been provided for from 25 March, the obligation of which ends in any case on 30 April. The vaccine will continue to be mandatory until 31 December only for doctors, healthcare personnel and RSAs.