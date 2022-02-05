Masks at school: “legitimate to use, they are not harmful to health and are constitutional”. Judgment

Another sentence of the administrative justice called to rule on an appeal that goes to review the measures adopted by the Government and Legislator to counter the terrible health emergency that has now been experienced for three school years. In the articulated sentence of 2/2/2022. 01248/2022 of 2/2/22 tackles a variety of factors, including that of the use of masks at school by students.

Legitimate use of masks at school, they do not harm health

The judges firmly affirm that the CTS (entrusted with the review of the case also as a result of sentence no.2102/21 of February 19, 2021) had been called again to evaluate the appropriateness of the measure which provides for the mandatory use of road protection devices airplanes for children over 6 years of age. From the ministerial technical report it emerges that there is no scientific evidence that advises against the use of masks in minors between the ages of 6 and 12 and that the use of the aforementioned protective devices does not have a harmful impact on their psycho-physical health. , especially with regard to possible hypotheses of hypoxemia (low levels of oxygen in the blood), as complained by the applicants. Therefore, there is sufficient evidence to exclude the actor’s deduction according to which the provisions on the use of masks, contained in the contested Prime Ministerial Decree, would be in contrast with the international directives on Covid and would cause very harmful side effects and non-negligible risks on psycho-health. physics of minors between the ages of 6 and 11. The CTS reiterated, with deductions that cannot be questioned by the Judge, that the use of the airway protection measure in the school setting, for minors over the age of six, is “recommended and encouraged” even “in the static position at the desk. ”, Even more so in the current context of increased virus transmission capacity induced by viral variants.

It has been shown that the use of the mask at school is harmful to the health of children

Equally, it was unproven that the use of the mask for minors, during all the didactic activity in presence, would determine negative consequences for the health of the learners; also bearing in mind that subjects with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned protective device are, according to the law, already exempted from wearing the mask.

It is worth noting that the Prime Ministerial Decree of 14 January 2021, art. 1, paragraph 10, lett. s), has provided (as the previous Decrees and as well as the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021, in art.21, paragraph 1) the exclusion from the obligation to use the mask for subjects with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned device.

The exemption from the mandatory nature of the mask is provided for by art. 1, paragraph 10, lett. s), of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 3 December 2020 and 14 January 2021, as well as by art. 21, paragraph 1, Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021 and already from art. 1, lett. hh-bis]of Legislative Decree no. 19/20, conv. in L. n. 35/2020, “For people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask”.

From which any further protection must be addressed against any measures of school managers aimed at disavowing the derogation from the mandatory nature of the mask, which must certainly be granted, on the basis of suitable medical certification, based on art. 1, lett. hh-bis), of Legislative Decree no. 19/20, conv. in L. n. 35/2020, as well as pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 10, lett. s), of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 3 December 2020 and 14 January 2021, and of the art. 21, paragraph 1, of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021, “For children under the age of six and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask”.

The above, in relation to the disputes relating to the obligation to wear masks.

The measures to combat the coronavirus are in accordance with the Constitution

The Constitutional Court has expressly stated that the Government’s mode of intervention “appears to conform to the constitutional design”, as it is perfectly legitimate, as well as appropriate, that, in the face of an “exceptional” health emergency, with particular characteristics, it is possible to intervene with “new regulatory responses” more suited to managing the emergency, using tools “capable of adapting to the folds of a constantly evolving crisis situation”.

The Constitutional Court also specifically focused on the Government’s intervention methods – issuance of a general Decree-Law that delegates the detailed legislation to the DDPCM, in compliance with the relative law reserve – justifying it in full and not fearing any profile of unconstitutionality on this modus operandi.

The Council acknowledged that “the model offered by current legislation” appears “compliant with the constitutional design”, to the point of affirming: “It is therefore conceivable that the state legislator, when confronted with a health emergency with quite peculiar features, chooses to introduce new regulatory and provisional responses tailored to the latter. This is what happened, in fact, following the spread of COVID-19, which, due to the rapidity and unpredictability with which the contagion spreads, has imposed the use of tools capable of adapting to the folds of a crisis situation in constant becoming “.