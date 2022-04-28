Masks at school, the Government will maintain the obligation until the end of the lessons. Professor Bassetti on the contrary: it no longer makes sense

The masks at school will most likely continue to be used until the end of the school year, as already foreseen by the Decree Law n. 24 of 24 March last. In fact, in the last few hours the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa seemed to retrace his steps: if only a few days ago he said that “the pupils, once in class, can remove the mask” and therefore wear it only for travel within the educational institutions, on Wednesday 27 April Costa himself declared to SkyTg24 that the obligation to wear a mask at school “is one of the issues on which we are reflecting”, but since with the lessons “we are now running out, it is reasonable to think of leave the mask used until the end of the school yearor”. Then, the undersecretary confirmed that “a final decision will be reached within the week”.

Most virologists have already made it known that they agree with the likely will of the Government to end the school year for pupils and teachers while maintaining the obligation.

Galli: it is right to set certain ‘stakes’

Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milanhas no doubts: in an interview with Adnkronos Salute, he said that the provision that the obligation to wear a mask remains on public transport, at the cinema, at the theater and at school he “looks good”.

“I believe that the State – he added – has the power to place stakes where the mask cannot be given up. It is evident that the indication of generalized use, also given the epidemiological situation, is going to fall. Not without paradoxes, considering that the variant currently running is very widespread “.

In general, Galli concluded, the mask “must be seen as a ‘doctor’s recommendation’, as protection and attention to one’s health, as well as attention to others”.

Bassetti: Italians are not idiots

On the other hand, it is of a completely different opinion Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa: always talking to Adnkronos Salute, the infectious disease specialist – who is also full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of the Ligurian capital – he said that “you have to get out of the logic of obligation and fine, continuing to think that Italians are idiots. There is also a part of undisciplined people, who will then be the same ones who have not been vaccinated, but the vast majority of citizens have followed the instructions ”.

Therefore, Bassetti continued, “you need to share and involve the citizen: I recommend that you use a mask but I don’t have to anymore except in hospitals and on public transport. The rest is anachronistic ”.

Even in school classrooms, therefore, masks have had their day for Bassetti. “We remain one of the few countries in the world to have the obligation of the device at the cinema and at schoolright here it is of no use at all ”.

In Europe the obligation has disappeared

“The Ministry of Health has great responsibility for some choices, they go their own way but this is not the way to tackle the problem. If – he concluded – from May 1st it is decided to keep the obligation indoors, we will be the only country in Europe ”.

In fact, in other countries, starting from neighboring France, masks at school have become optional for over 40 days: in the last few days, close to Easter, however, some schools have deemed it appropriate to reintroduce the obligation due to yet another upsurge. of Covid.