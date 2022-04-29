Masks at school, what happens from May 1st and until when they will be worn

Rome, April 28, 2022 – Health Minister Roberto Hope signed the ordinance on masks. What’s happening at school from May 1st? The masks until will they be worn? In the’order in fact it is not mentioned, but this means that the protective devices will be worn by staff and students until the end of the school year.

The Covid bulletin: the infections of 29 April

In fact, the school remained out of the government amendment and therefore from the ordinance. The decree therefore remains in force which requires children over 6 years to use the mask until the end of the school year and this standard has not been changed. In any case, the ordinance reiterates that “children under the age of six are not obliged to wear a respiratory protective device”, and therefore children who attend nurseries and nurseries.

Learn more: Covid, the emergency is behind us: this is how our summer will be

The new rules: 10 things to know

In summary, the mask requirement is extended until June 15 “for access to means of transport for shows open to the public which take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music, as well as for events and sports competitions which take place indoors “. The ordinance is effective from 1 May 2022 and” until the date of entry into force of the law converting the decree-law of 24 March 2022, and in any case no later than 15 June 2022 “. Below is the complete text of the ordinance.

The new ordinance