Masks at school will remain mandatory until the end of the school year

Unlike many indoor facilities, at school the mask remains mandatory until the end of the school year and for the eighth grade and high school exams.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

From Sunday 1st May the masks can be removed in many indoor places, starting from bars, restaurants, shops and offices (public and private). This is foreseen by the Covid decree of 24 March, supplemented yesterday by a bridging ordinance of the Ministry of Health which extended the obligation of masks to some places. These are: local public transport (trams, metro and buses) and long-distance (airplanes, ships and trains), but also theater and concert halls, theaters, events and indoor sports competitions (for example in sports halls). It will then be used for the “entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues“and for workers, users and visitors of health facilities and Rsa.

Not only that: personal protective equipment will also be mandatory in schools, until the end of the school year, which will end on 8 June. Students, professors and ATA staff must therefore continue to wear surgical masks and Ffp2 during lessons and all other moments within schools. The obligation applies to all persons over 6 years old, so younger students are exempted. For those who will have to take the high school diploma or the eighth grade exams, then, the obligation is extended beyond 8 June and therefore until the end of the exam period.

In addition to the need for a mask, in schools it continues to be recommended to respect an interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it. In any case, the prohibition to access or remain in school premises if positive for Covid or if there is respiratory symptoms and body temperature above 37.5 ° remains unchanged.

Hard hand of Beijing against Covid: banned from eating in restaurants, negative tests on public transport

For the next school year, however, unless there are new, more dangerous variants of the current or worsening pandemic conditions, there should no longer be the obligation to wear a mask, neither for workers nor for students.