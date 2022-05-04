Masks at work and in shops, mandatory until June (even outdoors)

Masks at work, indications from the ministry and employers

At work in a mask until June. These are the indications that come from the employers’ organizations. On the one hand, in fact, the Ministry of Labor calls for continuity in company protocols (deriving from the protocol between the social partners of 6 April 2021) regarding the use of masks in the workplace, as well as trade unions; on the other hand, the companies belonging to Confindustria have received indications from their federations to continue to apply the protocols. Confcommercio also asked for the mask to be kept in the workplace until June 15. Same goes for Confesercenti. Which specifies: While essentially sharing the application of the rules of the protocol, there is a need to have a clear line from the competent ministries on the effective cogency of the rules, with the application of the sanctions provided for by law, specifying whether the rules are to be apply only by agreement. In short, the companies themselves still have many doubts. Note: the protocol drawn up a year ago speaks of masks in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors. Since at this point a pact between social partners is no longer transposed into government regulations, no sanctions would be envisaged in the event of inspections by the Labor Inspectorate for companies where a mask is not worn.

