Masks at work, indoors and in cinemas, theaters, gyms and discos: the rules

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The rules for some places apply to staff while there is no longer any obligation for customers

Cinemas, theaters, bars and restaurants, discos, gyms: there are many places where the mask remains mandatory for workers, while customers have free access. Here are the rules based on the rules in force and approved protocols.

Bars and restaurants In bars and restaurants, workers must always wear a surgical mask.

On the other hand, customers no longer have any obligation even when they get up from the table to consume at the counter, go to the cashier or to the toilet.

Discos In discos, all employees are required to wear masks.

For customers there are no longer any restrictions: you can stand bare-faced both on the dance floor and when you are not dancing.

Cinemas, theaters, concert halls According to the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in force until June 15 and the protocol until June 30 mandatory wear the Ffp2 mask for both workers and customers:

– for shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues

Stadiums and sports halls In the stadiums for spectators there is no obligation, while the Ffp2 must be worn for events and sporting competitions that take place indoors until June 15.

The hotels In hotels, the staff at the reception and whoever serves on the floors or in other rooms open to the public must wear the surgical.

Customers can stand without a mask.

Trains, planes, buses According to the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in force until June 15, it is mandatory for staff and travelers to wear the Ffp2 mask on:



– aircraft used for commercial passenger transport services

– ships and ferries used for interregional transport services

– Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​trains

– buses connecting more than two regions

– buses used for rental services with driver

– means of local or regional public transport: buses, trams and subways

– school bus

Hospitals, Rsa, health facilities It is mandatory to wear the surgical mask for healthcare personnel, for users and visitors of:

– health, social-health and social-assistance structures

– hospitality and long-term care facilities

– assisted healthcare residences (Rsa), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

Ffp2 recommended in public offices According to the circular signed by the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, the Ffp2 is recommended for the public administration in the following cases:

– for personnel who are in contact with the public (so-called counter) and who do not have other suitable protective barriers

– for staff who perform the service in rooms shared with one or more workers, even if only two of them, unless there are spaces that exclude crowds

– during face-to-face meetings

– during the queues for access to the canteen or other common places (for example internal bars, queues for entering the office)

– for those who share a room with so-called “fragile” staff

– in the presence of any symptoms concerning the respiratory tract

– in the elevators

– in any case in which, even occasionally, the co-presence of several subjects in the same environment occurs

For customers, however, the mask is only recommended but there is no longer any obligation.

Shops and supermarkets According to the “Shared protocol for updating measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid in the workplace”, the mandatory use of masks is envisaged in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors (not necessary in the case of activities carried out alone). These rules apply to workers in shops, supermarkets, shopping centers.

Gyms and swimming pools In gyms and swimming pools and in indoor areas of sports clubs, staff must wear a surgical mask.

Customers are under no obligation even when they are not doing sports.

Schools Until the end of the school year, students over the age of 6 must wear the surgical mask.