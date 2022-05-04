Masks at work, obligation until June 30: Covid protocol confirmed

Confirmed the obligation to wear a mask at work. The government reiterates the line of caution and confirmation until next June 30th, in places where workers divide the spaces – in an office, in a shop or on an assembly line – or they come into contact with the public as in the supermarket, the Protocol on measures to combat and contain the spread of COVID-19signed by the government and social partners on April 6, 2021. decision came today from the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health at the end of a videoconference table with CGIL, CISL, UIL, UGL, Confindustria and the associations of the employer world, and will be formalized shortly in an ad hoc report.

Masks required until June 15, here’s where: the ordinance

However, a new one is expected before 30 June round the table, a new check, for a further evaluation that takes into account theevolution of the pandemic and always possible relapses in the next Autumn. “The updating of the protocols – explains the confederal secretary of the CISL, Angelo Colombini – will happen to mid June with the ministries of Labor, Health, Economic Development, Inail and the social partners, because some points are obsolete, such as temperature measurement and dedicated accesses. We will decide how long to maintain the expected tools. “” The protocols – he adds – were able to guarantee the work and safety of the workers. Today we confirmed the importance of using the mask where there is a promiscuous presence “.

Covid and autumn 2022: from the fourth vaccine dose to the masks, what will happen?

The trade unions applaud the confirmation of a protocol strongly desired by them, which made it possible to guarantee the protection of workers e made workplaces safer and protected from the danger of contagion. After the CISL, satisfied with the outcome of the meeting also the CGIL. ” It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, just as a subsequent verification in June is useful ”, comments the confederal secretary of the CGIL Francesca Re David, for whom it was important ” who today both Inail and the Ministry of Health reiterated in their speech that the Covid risks are still present. We therefore consider it essential that the Protocol and the committees continue to play their essential role in the face of a pandemic that is unfortunately not over yet ”.

Online too the Uil. ” The Covid anti-contagion security protocol lives on ”, says the confederal secretary Ivana Veronese, explaining how despite the need for some updates ” the protocol remains valid: as long as there is a risk of contagion, there will be both the national protocol and those that have been signed in the Sectors / Supply Chains ”. Also for the Ugl ” the prudential line that has been decided to adopt is correct, considering however the trend of the infections: the experience of these 2 years and the innovative elements present in the protocol, starting with the company committees, should be valued, with a view to strengthening the health and safety of male and female workers ”, comments the secretary Fiovo Bitti, hoping that the government adopts ” incentive tools, including tax credit and contributions on personal protective equipment and training ”.

Invitation to the prudence also from Federfarma, suggesting to recommend, with signs posted on the windows, that “the protocols relating to Covid vaccinations and rapid tests remain in force, that among the various safety measures to be strictly adopted also the use of masks is contemplated” and states that “the ” obligation to observe the provisions for physical distancing; wear the mask to be lowered only when taking the biological sample; sanitize your hands; have your body temperature checked immediately before the test “.

From first of May have changed thereand rules relating to the use of the mask indoors. From the beginning of the month in fact, the obligation to wear them has lapsedwith some (e significant) exceptions. Masks from Sunday remain mandatory – until June 15 – in local and long-distance public transport, in cinemas, theaters, entertainment and live music venues and for all indoor sports events and competitions. Obligation also for workers, users and visitors of health, social health and social welfare facilities, including RSA. TO school the mask remains, as required by the law already in force. Students aged 6 and over must continue to wear it until the end of the school year, despite the pressure to remove them has continued in the last few days. They have no obligation to wear the respiratory protective device: children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who must communicate with a person with disabilities in order not to be able to use the device; those who are doing sports.

The numbers of the pandemic, which continue to decline but very slowly, have also convinced the private sector to maintain the line of rigor. In fact, in the last 24 hours they were recorded 47.039 new cases and 152 victims, with a positive rate at

14%. Intensive care is back on the rise (+5), while the number of hospitalized in ordinary wards is decreasing (-81). The region with the greater number of cases it is Lombardy with 6,471 infections, followed by Campania (+5,341), Lazio (+4,759), Veneto (+4,468) and Emilia Romagna (+4,306). The total cases since the beginning of the pandemic thus rise to 16,633,911. The data of the “real” contagion could be – however – very different. “Fluctuating trends – said the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascolecturer at the State University of Milan, at Adnkronos Salute – are predictable with a highly contagious virus like this Omicron variantwhich has a R0 transmissibility index of 15versus Delta’s 7 and the original Sars-CoV-2’s 2.5 “. So”it is difficult to control this disease“having a precise idea of ​​the real numbers. Because” in Italy, as in other countries – underlines the expert – i real cases could be double if not nearly triple those known“. In fact,” the many asymptomatic cases “that do not end up in the official counts,” asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic per se – specifies the doctor – or because they affect vaccinated people “who become infected without developing serious forms must be considered.