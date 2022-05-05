Masks at work, obligation until June: Covid protocol confirmed

The obligation to wear a mask remains at work. The government reaffirms the line of prudence and confirms until 30 June next, in the workplace, the Protocol on measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid-19, signed by the government and social partners on 6 April 2021 which provides, among other things, the mandatory use of masks “in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors”.

Read also

Therefore, all the protection measures envisaged have been confirmed: the masks will continue to be provided by employers as Personal Protective Equipment and the other measures present must also be respected as well as the Company or territorial / sectoral Committees will continue to play an important active role.

The decision came today from the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health at the end of a videoconference table with Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Confindustria and the employers’ associations, and will be formalized shortly in an ad hoc report. Before that date, however, there will be a new round of the table, a new checkfor a further evaluation that takes into account the evolution of the pandemic and the always possible relapses in the next autumn.

And the trade unions applaud the confirmation of a protocol they strongly desired, which made it possible to guarantee the protection of workers and made workplaces safer and protected from the risk of contagion. “The continuation of the validity of the Protocol provides for the confirmation and consequent updating of the company protocols, to be made concrete through discussion within the Company Committee, in its participatory composition. The commitment made during the meeting to review the national text is important. by June, thus being able to have an even more updated and real vision on the basis of the contagion data that will be recorded “, notes Angelo Colombini, confederal secretary Cisl.

Also satisfied with the outcome of the meeting CGIL. “It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, as well as a subsequent verification in June is useful”, comments the confederal secretary of the CGIL Francesca Re David for whom it was important “that today it is the Inail that the Ministry of Health in their speech reiterated that Covid risks are still present. We therefore consider it essential that the Protocol and the committees continue to play their essential role in the face of a pandemic that is unfortunately not over yet ”.

The Uil. “The Covid anti-contagion security protocol lives on”, says confederal secretary Ivana Veronese, explaining how despite the need for some updates “the protocol remains valid: as long as there is a risk of contagion, there will be both the national protocol and those that have been signed in the Sectors / Supply chains “. Also for theUgl “The prudential line that has been decided to adopt is correct, considering however the trend of the infections: the experience of these 2 years and the innovative elements present in the protocol, starting with the company committees, must be valued in order to strengthen the health and safety of male and female workers ”, comments Secretary Fiovo Bitti, hoping that the government will adopt“ incentive tools, including tax credit and contributions on personal protective equipment and training ”.