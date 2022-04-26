Masks: cities that can stop using it – Health

The President of the Republic, Iván Duque, announced the extension of the health emergency for another 60 days from May 1at the same time that it announced a de-escalation of non-pharmacological measures to control the expansion of covid-19 based on the reported figures of the pandemic, which in recent weeks have shown the lowest counts in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths .

According to the president, these decisions are supported -in addition to the above- in technical and scientific discussions with the corresponding advisory committees and on recommendations from the WHO and PAHO.

Given the importance of these announcements, and that in essence, according to experts, firmly marks the transformation of the pandemic into an endemic and a clearer horizon that allows the greatest health contingency of this century to be left in the past, it is important to analyze them one by one from the hand of some authorized voices.

To begin with, it must be said that according to the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, the pandemic is not over and the most transmissible variants of Sars-Cov-2 (specifically the latest omicron modifications) are circulating in the country, To which we must add that vaccination coverage has been growing, that hybrid immunity (vaccination and that left by infections) has been increasing, and that it has been shown that complete vaccination, although it does not protect against the disease, does It prevents serious forms and death, which allows the President’s announcements to be technically included.

The declaration of health emergency is prolonged

The President made it clear that The health emergency will continue until June 30 because although the figures of the pandemic are benevolent, it is important – as the Minister of Health said in an interview with EL TIEMPO – to carry out specific monitoring and adjustments from the preventive and healthcare level to avoid surprises that could put up against the wall to the health system at a general level or in any of the regions.

It must be remembered that this measure allows rapid decision-making, including those necessary to advance the necessary steps in the transition from pandemic to endemic. In other words, since the pandemic is not over, the measure remains consistent for a while longer.

Elimination of face masks

The president announced that the requirement for face masks in closed places would be lifted as of May 1, as long as the following conditions are met: that the municipalities have exceeded 70 percent coverage in complete vaccination schemes and 40 percent of their population vaccinated with boosters (see map), in a follow-up that the Ministry of Health does for this purpose. It should be clarified that the measure is maintained in all places where health services, educational establishments and public transport are provided.

According to the report of the Health portfolio, in total There are 525 municipalities in Colombia that have 70 percent or more of their population with complete immunization schedules against covid-19 and 78 where 40 percent have more than booster doses. In this way, only five capitals in the country meet the ministry’s standards for full schemes: Armenia (78.4 percent with complete regimens and 41 percent with booster doses), Manizales (76.2 percent and 41 percent in boosters), San Andrés (78.1 percent and 41 percent), Tunja (84.4 percent and 41 percent reinforcements) and Bogotá (76.9 percent and 40.5 percent reinforcements).

According to public health specialist Pedro León Cifuentes, this makes sense from a public health perspective because the required levels of vaccination guarantee protection for the majority of the population, as has been shown, but since the virus still circulates, it is natural that in hospital spaces it forms a conglomerate of riskthe measure is maintained not only for workers but also for patients and companions.

For Cifuentes, the issue of educational establishments is based on the fact that the proximity of people, the time spent in a closed space that does not guarantee ventilation, can increase the chances of contagion -as has been shown based on the evidence-, so it is it is necessary to maintain the use of face masks at least while the pandemic rises; the same happens in public transport, because the same three factors are added there: crowd, proximity, limited space and lack of ventilation.

Raising the requirement for vaccination cards to attend public places, places of entertainment and entertainment, restaurants and bars goes hand in hand with the pandemic dynamics due to the vaccination volumes that currently exceed 80 percent of first doses and it approaches 70 percent of the population with second doses, so added to the immunity obtained from infections, it allows a certain peace of mind in these spaces, as has already been shown.

The Government decided that the mask will continue to be mandatory in public transport and other spaces such as classrooms in schools and universities. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / WEATHER

for travelers

Health worker Elizabeth Beltrán is emphatic in saying that what is raised here is the demand from the official level. Nevertheless, If any person, based on their experience and the lessons of the pandemic, individually considers that they should continue to wear the mask, there is no reason to prevent it and less to condition the withdrawal of the same to remain in said sites.

From a public health perspective, because the required levels of vaccination guarantee protection for the majority of the population

People who arrive in the country, whether they are Colombians, foreign residents, tourists or transit travelers who stay a few days in the national territory, must present their complete vaccination card (two doses or single dose of Janssen) at all entry points to the country. Failing that, they must submit a PCR test with a time not exceeding 72 hours from the taking or of antigens with a period not exceeding 48 hours.

This, according to Cifuentes, is based on the global circulation of the virus and since in many countries the levels of vaccination and immunity are not effective enough, it is necessary to protect the country’s inhabitants with these requirements regardless of where they arrive from. travelers.

Repeal of the Prass

Given the evolution of the pandemic, the President also announced that the decree establishing the Prass strategy (testing, tracing and sustainable selective isolation) is repealed to make way for an epidemic surveillance strategy with a preventive nature and specific follow-up in harmony with the policy. of mitigation that the country has followed since the beginning.

This, according to Beltrán, does not mean that tests are stopped or that the pandemic is stopped, but that the follow-up will have defined targets and not a component of screening, diagnosis and isolation as is done in some countries such as China, which Despite having the same variants that circulate in the country, it is a State policy to subject its inhabitants to quarantine, only with a positive test regardless of their level of affectation.

