Masks compulsory at work, in shops and on means of transport: the new rules – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

After the agreement signed between companies and unions, the places where the surgical must be worn and where the FFP2 must be worn

After the agreement between companies and trade unions signed at the Ministry of Labor, the rules for the use of the mask in all places are in force. Here’s where to wear them and which ones are mandatory.

Transport with FFP2 According to the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in force until June 15, it is mandatory to wear the FFP2 mask:



– aircraft used for commercial passenger transport services

– ships and ferries used for interregional transport services

– Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​trains

– buses connecting more than two regions

– buses used for rental services with driver

– means of local or regional public transport: buses, trams and subways

– school bus

Cinemas, theaters, concert halls with FFP2 According to the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in force until June 15, it is mandatory to wear the FFP2 mask:

– for shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues

Free stadiums, sports halls with FFP2 In the stadiums there is no obligation while the FFP2 must be worn «for sporting events and competitions that take place indoors» until June 15th.

Hospitals, Rsa, health facilities It is mandatory to wear the surgical mask for users and visitors of:

– health, social-health and social-assistance structures

– hospitality and long-term care facilities

– assisted healthcare residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones.

«FFP2 recommended in public offices According to the circular signed by the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, FFP2 is recommended for the public administration in the following cases:

– for personnel who are in contact with the public (so-called counter) and who do not have other suitable protective barriers

– for staff who perform the service in rooms shared with one or more workers, even if there are only two of them, unless there are spaces that avoid crowding

– during face-to-face meetings

– during the lines for access to the canteen or other common places (for example internal bars, queues for entering the office)

– for those who share a room with so-called “fragile” staff

– in the presence of any symptoms concerning the respiratory tract

– in the elevators

– in any case in which, even occasionally, the coexistence of more than one person in the same environment occurs

For customers, however, the mask is only “recommended” but there is no longer an obligation.

Shops, supermarkets, private companies According to the “Shared protocol for updating measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid in the workplace”, “the mandatory use of masks is envisaged in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors »(Not necessary in the case of activities carried out alone). These rules apply to workers.

For customers, however, the mask is only “recommended” but there is no longer an obligation.

Schools Until the end of the school year, students over the age of 6 must wear the surgical mask.