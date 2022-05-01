Masks | coronavirus peru | The changes in the restrictions by COVID-19 that will apply from May 1 | Minsa | rmmn | PERU

In view of the decline in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 In recent weeks and the end of the third wave confirmed by the Minsa CDC itself, the Government approved new sanitary measures that will take effect from this Sunday, May 1, both nationally and in certain regions of the country.

The authorities relaxed some measures, while others decided to keep them the same in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion. Last Saturday, April 23, as established in Supreme Decree No. 041-2022-PCM, the state of emergency was extended for 31 calendar days from next May 1, and the following regulations were detailed:

The use of the mask will be optional only in open spaces and in regions where 80% of the population over 60 years of age have 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 80% vaccination coverage of people of 12 years and over with 2 doses.

Although the use of masks in open spaces is optional, this must be complied with as long as physical or bodily distancing is guaranteed. According to the Minsa spokesman, César Munayco, only Metropolitan Lima, Lima provinces, Callao, Ica and Ancash meet the requirements for this measure to apply.

It is important to specify that the Supreme Decree clarifies that The use of a KN95 mask or, failing that, a three-fold surgical mask and on top of it a community mask (fabric) is still mandatory, to circulate on public roads and in closed places..

Only in educational institutions will social distancing not be applied, after the Council of Ministers approved the operation of schools and colleges with a capacity of 100%. The rule clarifies that in the rest of social and commercial activities, physical distance must be respected, not less than 1 meter, between people.

Will 5-year-olds enter stadiums?

It was also decreed that from Sunday, May 1, children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years of age will be able to enter coliseums and sports stadiums only if they present their physical or virtual card that certifies having received at least two doses of the vaccine against the COVID-19.

Supreme Decree No. 041-2022-PCM details that the rest of the population, from the age of 18, are required to prove three doses of the vaccine in order to enter these spaces.

As recalled, the previous rule established that this obligation to accredit two doses applied to minors from 12 years of age.

In all cases, the permanent use of a KN95 mask is mandatory, or failing that, a three-fold surgical mask and a community mask (fabric) on top of it.

The supreme decree also indicates that civil servants (public) fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must return to face-to-face work from May 1. Those who present risk factors will carry out remote or mixed work.

“In the case of private activity service providers who do not have the application of the three doses of vaccination against COVID, they must provide services through the remote work modality”, he refers.

In another section it is stated that those who did not pay the fines imposed on them for transgressing health regulations during the state of emergency, “are prevented from carrying out any procedure before any State entity”.

Health sector workers must have all three doses to carry out work in person at their workplace, due to the high risk of contagion and spread of the COVID-19 variants.

Regarding national air transport, the rule provides that Peruvians, resident foreigners and non-resident foreigners aged 12 or over, whose final destination is the Peruvian territory, must prove two doses of vaccination, while those over 18 must prove three. dose.

In case they do not have this requirement for various reasons, they can present a negative molecular test with a result date of no more than 48 hours before boarding at their point of origin. On the side, children under 12 only need to be asymptomatic to board.

Passengers of the interprovincial land transport service over 12 years of age, residents and non-residents, can only board if they prove that they have applied the first and second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, and the third dose for the elderly. 18 years of age who reside in the country and are qualified to receive it.

Drivers and collectors of all public transport services, as well as drivers who provide delivery services, taxi services and private transportation of personnel and tourism can only operate if they prove they have received, in Peru and/or abroad, the three doses of vaccination.

