Masks: do they really protect us from Covid? And how much?

Surgical masks, FFP2 masks and even cloth masks protect us from germs. But a lot depends on how, where and which ones we wear

As the restrictions due to the spread of Covid are loosened, even the masks will disappear: the first step, already in about ten days, could be to be able to do without them outdoors. Although in Italy doctors and health authorities recommend continuing to wear them indoors and in the presence of crowds. And many ask themselves: but do masks really protect us? And how much? Some scientists have tried to find out …

Masks: how much do they protect us from Covid? –

The answer to the question: “Do masks really protect us?“ it is yes, but with a small reserve. Laboratory studies indeed say that the mask protects us, but the level of this protection varies according to the type of mask, the material it is made of, its configuration and how exposure to particles was measured. The good news? Most researchers agree that face masks can actually reduce our potential exposure to germs (not just Covid).

Surgical masks: how much do they protect us? According to a study by the American CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), standard surgical masks protect us from about 7.5% of the particles generated by a simulated cough. But if we wear them so that they adhere as closely as possible to the face (by tying the loops, to tighten them, and closing it well at the sides) they would reduce exposure to germs by almost 65% . By covering the surgical mask with a cloth mask, a technique known as double masking, exposure to simulated cough particles would be reduced by up to 83%.

Two-layer cloth masks Most masks and face shields can block very large flu particles, such as those from a sneeze. But when the researchers looked at the smallest and most difficult-to-block aerosol particles, the protection ranged from just over zero with a visor to about 30 percent protection with a surgical mask. Based on the results, Scientists concluded that a two-layer cloth mask made of flexible, dense fabric, combined with a filter or surgical mask, could offer us good protection. reducing the most penetrating particles by 70% and trapping 90% or more of the largest particles.

Masks in comparison According to a further study, carried out in Tokyo, even a simple cotton mask offers us some protection (from 17% to 27%). However, the medical ones work better. Surgical masks, worn correctly, would offer 47% to 50% protection, while the N95, very similar to the FFP2, a wider protection: from 57% to 86% (the main difference is the certifications. The FFP2 has a European certification, the American N95, ed). In the case of a hermetically sealed N95 mask, therefore new, the protection would even go from 79% to 90%.

When to wear masks? –

A few months ago the New York Times asked the question not to a virologist, as expected, but to Professor Linsey Marr, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech and considered one of the world’s leading experts on virus transmission. About her Her answer to her question when we should wear masks removes all doubts: “If I am in a situation where I have to rely solely on my mask for protection – for example a crowded place or where unvaccinated people might be present, I don’t know anything about ventilation, etc. – I would wear the best mask I have, i.e. a N95“. This is especially true in the presence of the new, contagious variants of Sars-cov-2: “Since they have proven to be much more easily transmitted, and since vaccinated people can also do so, it is good to wear the best masks possible in high-risk situations. “.