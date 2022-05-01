Masks, green pass, smart working and travel: what changes from today, May 1st

The date of May 1st represents a new important stage on the path with which Italy is returning to normal after the Covid-19 emergency. Continuing in the wake of the roadmap traced by the decree of 17 March last, some restrictions are removed while maintaining great caution.

Here’s what will change in detail.

MASKS

With the order issued by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on April 28, the obligation to wear Ffp2 masks in local public transport and long-distance transport, in cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and live music and for all indoor sports events and competitions. In article 1 it is specified that “FFP2 type respiratory protective devices must be worn” for access to the following means of transport and for their use: “aircraft used for commercial passenger transport services; ships and ferries used for inter-regional transport services trains used in inter-regional passenger rail transport services, Intercity,

Intercity Night and High Speed; buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and having

pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices; buses used for rental services with driver; means used in local or regional public transport services; means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students “.

Furthermore, the obligation remains “for shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for events and competitions sports that take place indoors “.

The ordinance establishes the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices also for workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences ( RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities and residential facilities for the elderly.

However, it is recommended to wear respiratory protective equipment in all places al

closed public or open to the public.

Children under the age of six and people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as those who have to communicate with a person with disabilities, are not obliged to wear the respiratory protection device; and those who are doing sports.

Air, sea and land carriers and their delegates are required to verify compliance with these requirements, as are the owners and managers of the services and activities mentioned.

GREEN PASS

The covid decree of 17 March established the elimination of the Green pass for access to the workplace from 1 May. Furthermore, from May 1st, green certification ceases to be mandatory to access bars and restaurants even indoors; canteens and continuous catering; spectator access to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters) and sporting events; University students; spas; indoor sports activities and changing rooms; conventions and congresses; training courses; indoor cultural, social and recreational centers; public competitions; game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos; face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons; indoor parties and discos; and means of transport. There is only one exception: visits to hospital wards, RSAs and hospices, where until December 31st it will be necessary to show the reinforced Green pass (from vaccine or after recovery).

VACCINES

The vaccination obligation remains in force until June 15 for teachers, school and university staff, law enforcement, armed forces and in general for all citizens aged 50 and over. At least until 31 December, however, vaccination continues to be mandatory – under penalty of suspension from work – for doctors, health personnel and RSA personnel.

SMART WORKING

Smart working is extended until August 31, even in the absence of individual agreements, for workers in the private sector. Extension until June 30, however, for public and private vulnerable workers and for parents of children with frailty.

SCHOOL

The obligation to wear masks, even if only surgical, remains until the end of the school year, “except for children up to six years of age, for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of these devices and for carrying out sporting activities “.

DO YOU TRAVEL

The Passenger Locator Form, the form used by the health authorities for travel, for anyone who wants to enter or leave for abroad, expires. The provisions for arrivals from foreign countries, which provide for the Green pass or a rapid buffer, are extended to 31 May.

FREE TIME

The obligation to wear masks in stadiums but not in sports halls is no longer mandatory. It is no longer mandatory even in shops and shopping centers but also in all outdoor events.

The use of the devices remains mandatory until June 15 in cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and live music.

In the coming weeks, the gradual relaxation of anti-contagion restrictions will continue with other stages. The first is that of June 15, when the use of masks indoors is expected to be completely exceeded. With the end of the school year, the obligation in schools will also expire.

On the same date it is expected that the vaccination obligation for over 50s, law enforcement agencies and school workers will cease. The expiration of smart working is scheduled on 31 August, while on 31 December the vaccination obligation for health professionals and workers of hospitals and Rsa, but also the obligation to vaccinate or swab to visit the Rsa.