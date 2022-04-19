Masks in gyms, when is it no longer mandatory and in what cases will it be recommended?

It is more than two years that the Spaniards live with the use of masks indoors after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. However, from this Wednesday they will no longer be mandatory in numerous spaces, although doubts arise in places such as the gyms.

The withdrawal of indoor masks was announced by the Minister of Health, Caroline Darias, after a large percentage of the Spanish population is vaccinated with the full schedule against the coronavirus.

The Royal Decree will recommend its use in closed establishments in which a large number of people come together without the possibility of maintaining separation or proper ventilation. Masks are an annoying protective accessory when exercising, although necessary at the beginning of the pandemic.

Masks inside gyms?

The health authorities forced the use of masks in gyms when you were in a pausing from exercise and when wanderingto the gyms, since last April 8. At that time, a new protocol of prevention measures was issued in which it was understood that wearing the mask is “incompatible” with practicing sports or “vigorous intensity” physical exercise.

Initially, the use of masks in gyms will not be mandatory. However, its use is recommended or advised as long as the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained or when several people are in the same place.

The regulation contemplates three cases where it will be mandatory: public transport, health centers and social health centers. In these cases, the use of the mask indoors will continue.