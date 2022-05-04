Masks, in private companies the obligation remains: here for which workers

L’mandatory mask indoors he comes back. Indeed, he has never disappeared. At least in some workplaceslike the private companies. At work, therefore, the same rules valid for transport, cinema, theater and hospitals will be applied: the obligation to wear a mask will remain, at least in some cases.

This appears to be the line that will be taken with i new anti-Covid protocols in the workplace: trade associations are ready to ask the government for an extension of the obligation to wear masks indoors until June 15. Today, May 4, a meeting will be held at the ministry to define the new guidelines.

It therefore seems likely that the rules for private companies differ from those for public officeswhere until mid-June there will be only the recommendation to wear personal protective equipment.

In the private sector on the other hand, it seems probable that the obligation remains for workers who share spaces with other people as in the officesas it should remain for who is a contact with the publicfor example in shops and in supermarkets.

The new anti-Covid protocol in the workplace

The obligation to wear the masks in private companies is currently foreseen by the protocol in force, dating back to April 2021. It is likely that, in today’s update, this obligation will be extended by a few more weeks.

The new provisions could include a differentiated obligation based on the conditions of the workplace, therefore dependent on spaces available, from the risk of gatherings and from the employee’s contact with the public.

At present it is expected that in all cases where the work environment is shared there is an obligation to use masks: even those are sufficient surgical. However, there remains the possibility for companies to impose the obligation to Ffp2 bezels.

Obligation of a mask, different rules for PA and individuals?

If the will of the trade associations were to be confirmed and if it were decided, therefore, to apply the obligation of masks in private companies, the rules on these workplaces would be different than those provided for in the Public Administration.

The Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunettahas in fact issued a circular in which the use of masks (in this case Ffp2) is only recommendedespecially for staff in contact with the public.

Recommendation that also applies to those who work in the common rooms (even if it is only two people), for the face-to-face meetingswhen you do the queue at the canteen or in the common areas and, finally, also in the lift.

The associations requests on the template to work

In view of the meeting with the government for the renewal of protocolsthe associations are preparing to ask for keep the use of masks for private workers at least until June 15. In particular, Confcommercio aims to maintain the obligation for workers in contact with the public, such as those in shops and supermarkets.

Protocols, they explain, could be simplified, but not abolished. Farewell to the mask it would therefore be gradual. Confcommercio’s line seems to be shared also by Confesercenti and Confindustria should also be in favor of maintaining these rules. Confirmation, however, will come after today’s meeting.