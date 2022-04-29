Masks in public offices, the rules in Brunetta’s circular

The use of Ffp2 masks in public offices “is recommended, in particular, for staff in contact with the public without suitable protective barriers, for those in line at the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share a room with staff “fragile”, in elevators and in cases where spaces cannot exclude crowds “. It can be read in the circular just issued by the Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta on the use of the mask in public offices.

The mask is also recommended for staff who perform the service in rooms shared with one or more workers, even if there are only two of them, unless there are spaces that avoid crowding but also during meetings in presence. However, it should be used if you are in a queue, even at the bar or to enter the office and “in the presence of any symptoms concerning the respiratory tract”.

Mascherine, the ordinance of Hope: “No obligation to work, from May 2nd they are only recommended” by Michele Bocci April 28, 2022





Protective devices are not necessary – clarifies the circular – in the case of outdoor activities, in the case of availability of a single room for the employee, in large areas, including common ones (e.g. corridors, stairways) where there is no either crowding or maintaining an adequate interpersonal distance.

“Each administration – concludes the circular – will therefore have to adopt the measures it deems most adherent to the needs of health and safety in the workplace, obviously taking into account both the evolution of the epidemiological context and the health requirements that may be adopted, also in local level, by the competent authorities “.