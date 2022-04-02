Masks indoors also in May: the end of the obligation could slip

According to the consultant of Minister Speranza, Walter Ricciardi, it is difficult for the obligation to wear a mask indoors to be removed from 1 May.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Masks may also be mandatory in May. Although the state of emergency for the coronavirus is definitively over from today, the government has not yet set a date for overcoming this anti Covid measure, which it will remain in effect for the entire month of April. According to reopening calendar established so far, the masks could be eliminated in May, even if the official status is still missing.

According to the executive’s roadmap, starting from May 1, the mask should no longer be required in all indoor places, and not even green certification, which will no longer be necessary in companies, in bars and restaurants and on means of long-distance transport.

The consultant of the Minister of Health Speranza, Walter Ricciardihowever, brakes on the elimination of masks, the use of which, as long as there is a pandemic, it is mandatory. In the government plan there is the possibility to remove the masks indoors from May 1st. But there is also the guarantee, both on the part of the Prime Minister and on the part of the Minister of Health, to monitor the epidemic curve very carefully and decide accordingly. We will therefore monitor in April, but it seems to me very difficult to be able to remove it indoors from May 1st “he told Adnkronos Salute.

Covid Campania, today 7,903 infections and 19 deaths: bulletin of Friday 1 April 2022

“All the countries that have given have chosen to remove the mask indoors – Ricciardi recalled – they had to back down and restore it. But everyone: Austria, France, Germany “. Ricciardi also stressed that today it is “Once the legal emergency is over, the health alarm remains. And we must be very careful not to underestimate it because we are faced with a highly contagious variant, the most contagious since the beginning of the pandemic. We must try to manage it. This means resuming vaccinations. , especially among the fragile age groups, the unvaccinated and vaccinated with only two doses. Responsible behavior is still needed and this also means wearing a mask “.

The Minister of Health Speranza reiterated today that the mask will be worn throughout April. In two weeks a decision will be made on whether or not to extend the obligation, but the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa assured that the goal is in any case to remove the measure as soon as possible: “The government’s goal is to arrive at 1 May and no longer provide a mask, even indoors: there are the conditions to reach it. There may be particular situations where it will still be recommended or expected indoors, but this too is a sign of a return to normality and we must convey messages of trust and positivity to those who have been vaccinated. Surely there are the conditions to reach a summer without restrictions: today we have over 92% of citizens protected by the vaccine and this allows us to also face a possible critical phase in the post summer “he told Skytg24 today.

Even if the government were to establish the elimination of the obligation to wear the protective device indoors, according to some experts, it would be advisable to keep it anyway. Second Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, the stop to the obligation of the mask indoors “It should be assessed on the circulation of the virus and should also be made responsible for the individual. In Eastern countries it is customary for everyone to wear a mask when there is the cold season and flu viruses circulate. So the suggestion is to keep it”.

The professor is not sure that it will be necessary to leave the obligation of the protective device for the whole of 2022: “We must not put the question in these terms but it is clear that those who are very fragile or immunosuppressed should be pushed, precisely because of their condition, to always keep them indoors”.

Also Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, agrees on the usefulness of continuing to use the masks: “Beyond the obligation that we could also do without because people are now mature, I think it is excellent advice to take it where contact with other people is very close. Especially in this phase in which the virus is circulating a lot. , without causing serious pathologies “.