Masks indoors, decision after Easter. Towards extension for public transport and cinema

Caution. It is the one that prevails at the Ministry of Health over the extension of masks indoors. The obligation expires at the end of April. The decision will be made after Easter based on the epidemiological evolution. But the words of Minister Speranza are clear-cut. “Today masks are a fundamental safeguard, at this moment I recommend using them when there are risks because viral circulation is still very high”.

Towards the confirmation of the obligation on means of transport

After all, the president of the Superior Health Council, Franco Locatelli, at the press conference at the Ministry of Health on the continuation of the vaccination campaign, was clear: “The choice on the use of masks is up to the political decision-maker, but I believe that the mask in certain contexts such as public transport, cinema and theater confer an absolutely important and fundamental protection, I will continue to wear it. The emergency is over but the pandemic is not over ». And it was the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa himself, who has always been in favor of an “aperturist” line, to admit in recent days: “We are evaluating the places where it would be appropriate to extend the use of masks indoors as the means of transport”.

The assumptions from May 1st

It is therefore likely that we will go towards a reconfirmation of the masks in the cinema and on the means of transport, where, however, we could switch from Ffp2 to the more economical surgical ones. The obligation to wear masks indoors should also be confirmed (until June) in offices and in the workplace in general. While it could be decided to do without it for customers of shops and supermarkets.

The rules in force until April 30th



But what are the provisions until April 30? The general rule is that masks are mandatory until that date in all indoor places, with the exception of private homes. With the exception of schools. Where, as of now, the surgical mask is required in class until the end of the school year (beginning of June). The latest anti-Covid decree n.24 of 24 March also provides for some cases in which the mask (the surgical one is enough) is mandatory even outdoors. These are theatrical performances, film arenas, concerts and stadiums.

Ffp2 at the cinema and on means of transport



In the case of theatrical shows, films, concerts or indoor sports competitions, the Ffp2 mask is mandatory (together with the reinforced green pass). Ffp2 type mask mandatory also on airplanes, high-speed and Intercity trains, ferries and scheduled buses for intra-regional transport (where the green pass is needed), as well as on trams, buses, subways, cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts (for which it is not provided plus any type of certificate). In primary and secondary schools, the Ffp2 mask becomes mandatory in the classroom for 10 days, in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils.