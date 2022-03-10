masks indoors, is it appropriate to remove the obligation? Because according to Cartabellotta it is madness





















Second Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation, the situation Covid in Italy it is by no means to be taken lightly, also because pandemic numbers have recently started to rise again.

Covid, Nino Cartabellotta: “In 7/10 days we will understand if there will be a new wave”

“The data – explains the expert – show that the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40,000 new cases per day, over 1 million positives and a swab positivity rate of 11.4%. It will take 7-10 days to understand if the rise in the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or if it is simply a simple rebound “.

The president of the Gimbe Foundation then comments on the hypothesis of removing the obligation of mask indoors. She does it peremptorily, speaking of “madness. “In the meantime – he explains -, regardless of the expiration of the state of emergency, it is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of masks indoors, essential to contain the transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection “.

Cartabellotta then paid attention to the recent increase in new cases, believing that it is likely to be attributed to the interaction of various factors: “relaxation of the population, spread of the most contagious Omicron BA.2 variantpersistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities, likely drop in vaccination protection against infection a few months after the booster dose “.



Cartabellotta: “A large slice of the population is susceptible to Covid infection”

As for the vaccinationsnotes that “a large slice of the population is susceptible to contagion” and that therefore “the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, in particular to high risk over 50s, remains a priority of serious illness “.

Covid, updated data on the pandemic situation in Italy

According to the data of the latest bulletin, on 9 March the new infections were 48,483, while the deaths attributable to Covid were 156. The currently positive people in Italy of whom we are sure are 1,001,922. The positivity rate is 11.17%,



