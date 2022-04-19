Masks indoors, the decision days. Towards extension for public transport and cinema

Listen to the audio version of the article

Caution. It is the one that prevails at the Ministry of Health over the extension of masks indoors. The obligation expires at the end of April. The decision will be made after Easter based on the epidemiological evolution. But the words of Minister Speranza are clear-cut. “Today masks are a fundamental safeguard, at this moment I recommend using them when there are risks because viral circulation is still very high”.

Towards the confirmation of the obligation on means of transport

After all, the president of the Superior Health Council, Franco Locatelli, at the press conference at the Ministry of Health on the continuation of the vaccination campaign, was clear: “The choice on the use of masks is up to the political decision-maker, but I believe that the mask in certain contexts such as public transport, cinema and theater confer an absolutely important and fundamental protection, I will continue to wear it. The emergency is over but the pandemic is not over ».

The position of the undersecretary of health Andrea Costa is more “aperturista”, but agrees on the advisability of maintaining the obligation on public transport. “I think the direction is that of passing to a recommendation because I am convinced that in these two years the Italians have taken on a different awareness, as for outdoor masks, and I see citizens who still wear them” says Costa, who adds : «A reflection that can instead be made is to still maintain the use of the mask for the means of transport. This is the position that I support and I hope that this synthesis can be reached “

The assumptions from 1 May

It is therefore likely that we will go towards a reconfirmation of the masks in the cinema and on the means of transport, where, however, we could switch from Ffp2 to the more economical surgical ones. The obligation to wear masks indoors should also be confirmed (until June) in offices and in the workplace in general. While it could be decided to do without it for the customers of shops and supermarkets.

The rules in force until April 30th



But what are the provisions until April 30th? The general rule is that masks are mandatory until that date in all indoor places, with the exception of private homes. With the exception of schools. Where, as of now, the surgical mask is compulsory in the classroom until the end of the school year (beginning of June). The latest anti-Covid decree n.24 of March 24 also provides for some cases in which the mask (the surgical one is enough) is mandatory even outdoors. These are theatrical performances, film arenas, concerts and stadiums.