Masks indoors, the obligation extended after April 30? The hypothesis- Corriere.it

“After Easter we will see what to do from May 1st onwards,” explains Minister Speranza who today meets the head of labor Orlando and the unions. The decision is expected around 20 April

Keep the masks even beyond April 30, as a last barrier to protect against Covid 19 and the very rapid variants of the virus. This is the line carried out in the government by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranzawhich continues to advocate the need for extreme caution.

The latest news on Covid

Today the government took stock at an ad hoc table at the Ministry of Health, which was also attended by technicians from the Ministry of Labor. The issue discussed is whether to ask public and private workers an extra effort, to have them wear the mask for a few more weeks. A “sacrifice” that could also be asked of clients of places at greater risk of crowding, such as public offices and supermarkets.

“Until April 30th nothing will change – anticipates Speranza – After Easter we will see what to do from May 1st onwards”. Around April 20, therefore, the government will undo the knots and decide whether to confirm the measure that eliminates the masks indoors from May 1, or to extend the obligation until the epidemiological curve has dropped to safe levels.

The trade unionswho today participate in the meeting between Health and Work, are oriented to keep the masks for activities open to the public. The government may decide to keep the obligation in place for the customers of shopping centers and public officesfor those traveling on means of transport and for cinema viewerstheaters and other places at risk of crowding.

Ffp2 masks Until April 30 you must wear the Ffp2 when you go:

– Planes; ships and ferries used for interregional transport services; long-distance trains; regional and local means of transport; subways; tram; school bus;

– Cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts, if used with the closing of the screen domes;

– Cinemas, theaters, concert halls, entertainment venues and live music.

Surgical masks Until April 30, the surgical mask must be worn in all indoor places except private homes.

In discos you can take it off at the time of the dance.