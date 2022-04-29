Masks indoors until June 15 on transport and for shows – Health

Inseparable companion masks for another month and a half, until June 15, in many places indoors. The obligation to use the masks, the FFp2, remains, in fact, in local public transport and long-distance, for shows open to the public, in cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and live music and for all sporting events and competitions that take place indoors.

THE FULL TEXT OF THE ORDER

This will also be the case for workers, users and visitors to hospitals, health facilities, social health and social welfare, including RSA. In other workplaces, however, these protective devices will only be recommended.

THE USE OF THE MASK IN STORES

Mask in your pocket, recommended, ready to be worn in the event of gatherings even in public indoor places or places open to the public such as shops or shopping centers. From 1 May we will say goodbye to the green pass. Indicating the future use of the masks is the amendment approved today in the Commission in the Chamber to the latest Covid decree in March which was followed by the ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, necessary to bridge the technical times of the conversion of the decree. The obligation will therefore remain in certain places indoors, while in all workplaces without distinction between public and private – excluding those in the health sector and hospitals – the mask will only be “strongly recommended”. However, employers, if deemed appropriate, could decide to maintain the protocols in force that provide for the mandatory nature of these protective devices.

AT SCHOOL

The extension of the use of masks, surgical or more protective, has already been foreseen for schools until the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The next central date in the road map of the ‘easing’ of measures is that of May 1, which marks the end of the obligation of the Green pass almost everywhere with almost complete freedom of movement even for the unvaccinated. Only for two more days, for some activities (canteens, public competitions, in addition to long-distance transport) it will be mandatory in the basic version (i.e. including the swab, as well as vaccination and recovery from Covid). The enhanced green pass (issued only after vaccination or recovery) will remain in effect for 48 hours for indoor spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and sporting events. From 1 May, with the complete forfeiture of the green pass, even the unvaccinated will therefore be able to return to the workplace and therefore not even a swab will be required. However, the medical and health sector personnel are an exception, for which the vaccination obligation is valid until 31 December 2022 under penalty of suspension from work and salary.

However, the vaccination obligation for the over50, law enforcement and school sector: these categories, if they do not vaccinate, will continue to incur the penalty of 100 euros. Visitors to the RSA will continue to be required until 31 December for the primary vaccination cycle plus the execution of a swab or vaccination with three doses. The Minister of Health still calls for caution: “The pandemic is not over and we are also asking to intensify the vaccination campaign. We are still in the pandemic but – underlines Speranza – we now have different tools to manage it”. The minister also signed a further ordinance relating to foreign travel which provides for the forfeiture of the Passenger Locator Form – the form used by the Health Authorities for travel – from 1 May, which will therefore no longer be necessary. The ordinance extends the provisions for arrivals from foreign countries to 31 May.

AT MASS

“The trend of infections has been constant for a few weeks and this data leads to confirm the indications” already disseminated by the CEI in March “, however, pointing out that the use of masks remains, strictly speaking, recommended in all activities that require participation of people in indoor spaces such as celebrations and catecheses, while the use of respiratory protection devices of the Ffp2 type remains mandatory for events open to the public that take place indoors in rooms similar to cinemas, concert halls and theatrical halls “. This was announced by the CEI.

“It should be noted, among other things, that starting from May 1, 2022, the Green Pass is no longer necessary for activities organized by parishes. Likewise, the Green Pass is not necessary for access to the workplaces of workers and volunteers. who collaborate “, informs the Italian Episcopal Conference.

STATES, THE MASK IN A ROW AT THE CANTEEN AND IN THE ELEVATOR

The use of FFP2 masks in public offices “is recommended, in particular, for staff in contact with the public without suitable protective barriers, for those in line at the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share a room with staff “fragile”, in elevators and in cases where spaces cannot exclude crowds “. It can be read in the circular just issued on the use of the mask in public offices.

The mask is recommended – according to what is read in the circular of the Ministry of Public Administration – for personnel who carry out the service in rooms shared with one or more workers, even if there are only two of them, unless there are spaces that can be excluded. crowds but also during face-to-face meetings. However, it should be used if you are in a queue, even at the bar or to enter the office and “in the presence of any symptoms concerning the respiratory tract”. Protective devices are not necessary – clarifies the circular – in the case of outdoor activities, in the case of availability of a single room for the employee, in large areas, including common ones (e.g. corridors, stairways) where there is no either crowding or maintaining an adequate interpersonal distance. “Each administration – concludes the circular – will therefore have to adopt the measures it deems most adherent to the needs of health and safety in the workplace, obviously taking into account both the evolution of the epidemiological context and the health requirements that may be adopted, also in local level, by the competent authorities “.