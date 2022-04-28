Masks, obligation extended until June 15 for cinemas, discos and schools. Stop for restaurants and jobs

Goodbye to masks? Not yet. At least until June 15th. In the amendment to the latest Covid decree just passed in Parliament, the extension of the obligation to wear the mask in cinematheaters, concert halls, sports halls e discos. Or anyway in all the other indoor entertainment venues. Furthermore, as foreseen, the obligation to protect the respiratory tract will also be maintained in hospitals, health facilities of all kinds and RSA, both for health workers and for guests, assisted and accompanying persons. This was confirmed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who will sign an ordinance by the way.

Masks, that’s where they stay

The same speech with regard to transport, with the mask that remains necessary to board trains and airplanes, as well as buses, trams and subways. Ditto regarding the schoolsconfirmed what has already been defined in recent weeks: until the end of the year, including final exams, students and teachers will have to continue to follow the safety protocols.

The green pass

However, together with the farewell to the Green pass which will start on May 1st, some steps towards the expected return to “normality” have been defined. According to what is leaked, in fact, the mask will no longer be required to access bars, restaurants, shops (including shopping centers) and workplaces. The latter was the most divisive knot: up to this morning, in fact, the negotiations between the two well-known souls of the majority, “aperturisti” and “chiusuristi”, went on. In the end, the decision seems to have fallen on some sort of compromise. That is, the abolition of the obligation to wear safety devices is envisaged but the protocols signed by the social partners remain in force. Translated: company and employees can still agree to continue wearing masks. However, not having the force of law protocols, they cannot be considered binding.