Masks reduce the incidence of Covid-19 by 53%. TheBmj’s global study
There are many reasons not to give up the good habits of wearing a face mask and constantly washing your hands altogether. In addition to being good public hygiene practices, in fact, according to the results of the first systematic study conducted by The BMJ on the effectiveness of both individual and multiple public health measures in reducing the incidence, transmission and mortality from covid-19, in fact, the masks would have a 53% impact in safeguarding health against Covid. The same percentage guaranteed by proper hand hygiene.
An unsurprising result, given the use of these strategies especially at the beginning of the pandemic, when vaccines had not yet helped the world population to significantly mitigate the impact that Covid-19 has had on our lives in terms of health and restrictive measures. But vaccines are not enough. Globally, vaccination programs have proven to be safe and effective. However, most vaccines do not confer 100% protection and it is not known how the vaccines will prevent future transmission of SARS-CoV-2, given the emerging variants.
The vaccination threshold also varies by country and population response, vaccine types, priority vaccination groups, and viral mutations, among other factors. Until herd immunity to covid-19 is achieved, regardless of already demonstrated high vaccination rates, public health prevention strategies are likely to remain as first-choice measures in disease prevention, particularly in locations. with a low prevalence of vaccination. Measures such as lockdown (local and national), physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene have been implemented as primary preventive strategies to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
Substantial benefits in reducing mortality have been observed in countries with total lockdowns, such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China. Total lockdowns are not, however, sustainable and more personalized interventions need to be considered: those that help keep social life and economies functioning while protecting high-risk individuals.
To this end, less impactful strategies become fundamental. This, therefore, is the first study that analyzes in detail the results of over 30 studies around the world, which show a statistically significant 53% reduction in the incidence of Covid with the use of the mask and a 25% reduction with physical distancing. Hand washing also indicated a substantial 53% reduction in the incidence of Covid, although this is not statistically significant, for the small number of hand washing studies included in the research.
A detailed analysis was not possible for other measures, including quarantine and isolation, total lockdowns and border closures, schools and workplaces, due to differences in study design, outcome measures and quality, they said. researchers.
The use of the mask was adopted by many countries at the beginning of the pandemic, but almost two years later many have abandoned some or all of their original requirements. The Dutch government, for example, this month decided to re-impose the mandatory use of face masks in an effort to slow the latest spike in infections. Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland have also recently tightened the rules on the use of masks. But Hungary, which saw a sharp increase in cases this month, resisted making masks mandatory indoors. In England, the obligation to wear a mask ended in July, except in health facilities and nursing homes, unless exempted. In Italy, the mandatory use of masks remains in force indoors and in means of transport. However, there are many people who, especially with the onset of winter and the rise of all epidemic curves, have returned to cover their faces even outdoors or in situations of particular promiscuity. Thanks to this study we know that it is a practice that should be used by everyone. Because the vaccine saves life, and the mask too.