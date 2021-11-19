Masks reduce the incidence of Covid-19 by 53%. TheBmj’s global study

There are many reasons not to give up the good habits of wearing a face mask and constantly washing your hands altogether. In addition to being good public hygiene practices, in fact, according to the results of the first systematic study conducted by The BMJ on the effectiveness of both individual and multiple public health measures in reducing the incidence, transmission and mortality from covid-19, in fact, the masks would have a 53% impact in safeguarding health against Covid. The same percentage guaranteed by proper hand hygiene.

An unsurprising result, given the use of these strategies especially at the beginning of the pandemic, when vaccines had not yet helped the world population to significantly mitigate the impact that Covid-19 has had on our lives in terms of health and restrictive measures. But vaccines are not enough. Globally, vaccination programs have proven to be safe and effective. However, most vaccines do not confer 100% protection and it is not known how the vaccines will prevent future transmission of SARS-CoV-2, given the emerging variants.

The vaccination threshold also varies by country and population response, vaccine types, priority vaccination groups, and viral mutations, among other factors. Until herd immunity to covid-19 is achieved, regardless of already demonstrated high vaccination rates, public health prevention strategies are likely to remain as first-choice measures in disease prevention, particularly in locations. with a low prevalence of vaccination. Measures such as lockdown (local and national), physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene have been implemented as primary preventive strategies to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Substantial benefits in reducing mortality have been observed in countries with total lockdowns, such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China. Total lockdowns are not, however, sustainable and more personalized interventions need to be considered: those that help keep social life and economies functioning while protecting high-risk individuals.