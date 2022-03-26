Masks return to UCSD Health as COVID-19 signals spike in San Diego sewage

Less than a week after operating in the less restrictive “low prevalence” tier of its new normal plan, UC San Diego Health told employees Thursday that some restrictions will be reinstated immediately due to rising virus counts. recently detected in local sewage.

SEARCH, a coalition of local institutions that has been analyzing local effluent for more than a year, published late Wednesday night that 2.1 million viruses per liter were detected at the Point Loma treatment facility on Monday, almost double of the 1.2 million viruses per liter found a week earlier.

Dr. Christopher Longhurst, chief medical officer for the health system, said experts met Thursday and deemed the increase statistically significant enough to take action, especially given that the upper limit of operations at the lowest level of precaution is 1 million viruses per litre.

“The sewage now suggests that we are seeing a significant increase in transmission, and as a health system, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” Longhurst said.

The biggest change is for the thousands of non-clinical healthcare workers, who were able to remove their masks for the first time in some time when the new operating plan took effect on Monday. But now that operations have gone up a notch, those masks will have to come back. There are no changes to doctor’s offices, hospitals, or other clinical settings, because face coverings are still required by state law in those settings.

At the “middle” level of the healthcare system, workers will again be encouraged to work remotely, while a hybrid approach – a mix of in-person meetings and working from home – was the new order of the day at the lowest level. of precautions.

Patients will notice little difference, although those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be retested before undergoing a medical procedure. That requirement was removed in the low-prevalence category.

UCSD is the first large public organization in the region, and likely one of the first in California, to link its response to the pandemic to virus levels tracked in wastewater, reasoning that the indicator can provide an early warning when is causing an increase. The tests, by comparison, can take longer to show a spike, especially since many use home tests that don’t report results to health departments.

Until now, most organizations have not made a similar direct connection between operations and changes in sewage virus levels, but the information is receiving increased attention from public health departments. Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of the county’s epidemiology and immunization department, said Thursday that the public should consider these increases along with other more familiar signs and signals, such as the number of new cases appearing daily and the number of people hospitalized with COVID.

With 321 new cases reported in San Diego County on Thursday, and the most recent values ​​above 300, he said it has continued to be clear that there is more virus circulating in the community than anyone would like, and yet it has also it is obvious that most have discarded their masks as spring approaches. The rise in sewage numbers, he said, only reinforces what was clear: the virus is still spreading and a new spike is very likely.

“It’s a red flag,” Shah said. “The wastewater figures are not nearly as high as in January, but when you see an uptick like that, the first thing you have to think is ‘I have to be more careful’.

“An uptick like this should make everyone take a closer look at the situation.”