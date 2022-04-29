Masks, smart working and travel, what changes from May 1st – Chronicle

Still 24 hours and from May 1st Italy too will say goodbye to the Green Pass while the obligation to wear masks in many indoor places will remain in force, at least until June 15th. In other places, especially at work, the use of protections will be ‘recommended’. Greater freedom but also many doubts accompany the eve of the abandonment of some restrictions that will mark the road towards the exit from the health emergency while maintaining great caution. In detail, here is what will change from May 1st.

MASKS – Until 15 June it will remain mandatory to wear the Ffp2 in local and long-distance public transport, in cinemas, theaters, entertainment and live music venues and for all indoor sports events and competitions. It will be the same for workers, users and visitors of hospitals and health facilities, including RSA. In other workplaces, however, these protective devices will only be recommended, as for public administration employees in potentially crowded places, such as the queue at the canteen or in the lift. Minister Renato Brunetta invited the administrations to promptly give indications on the subject. As for the private sector, it will remain up to individual companies to renew or redefine protocols and agreements. Masks are also recommended by bishops at mass and for church celebrations. The new regulations also recommend always having the protective device ready to be worn in case of crowding, for example in shops or shopping centers.

GREEN PASS – The Green Pass will be permanently archived on May 1st, with the only exception for entry into the RSA (at least until December 31st). The green certificate will no longer be mandatory, even if virologists still invite you to complete the vaccination cycle. “Many today – said the Undersecretary for Health, Pierpaolo Sileri – are not taking the third dose and this poses problems, especially for certain age groups and certain pathologies”.

VACCINES – The vaccination obligation for over 50s, law enforcement and the school sector remains in force until June 15: these categories, if they do not vaccinate, will continue to incur the penalty of 100 euros. Visitors to RSAs and healthcare professionals will continue to be required to complete the primary vaccination cycle plus a swab or vaccination with three doses until 31 December.

SMART WORKING – Extended until 31 August even in the absence of individual agreements for private sector workers. The possibility of continuing with smart working in the simplified mode that characterized the emergency phase, or without the need for an agreement, is therefore extended by another two months, compared to the date of 30 June indicated in the decree.

SCHOOL – The obligation to wear masks, even if only surgical, remains until the end of the school year, “except for children up to six years of age, for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sporting activities “.

DO YOU TRAVEL – The Passenger Locator Form, the form used by the health authorities for travel, for anyone wishing to enter or leave abroad, expires. The provisions for arrivals from foreign countries, which include the Green pass or a rapid buffer, have been extended to 31 May.

FREE TIME – Goodbye to masks in stadiums but not in sports halls. They remain mandatory until June 15 in cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and live music. Via the mask also in shops and shopping centers but also in all outdoor events.

LATEST DEADLINES – The first is that of June 15, when Italy will say goodbye to masks even indoors. At the same time, with the end of the school year, the obligation in schools will also expire. On the same date, the vaccination obligation for over 50s, law enforcement agencies and school workers will cease. Smart working will expire on 31 August, while on 31 December the vaccination obligation for healthcare workers and hospital and RSA workers will expire. Stop also the compulsory vaccination or swab to visit the RSA.