Masks. The Government has decided: it remains mandatory until June 15 for airplanes, trains, buses, cinemas, theaters and health facilities. No obligation, even indoors, for restaurants, bars and shops. While at school he remains until the end of the school year. Here is the Government amendment

28 APR –

The Government’s amendment to the reopening decree which extends the obligation to wear masks in some places until 15 June approved today in the Social Affairs Committee in the Chamber. From next May 1st, in fact, according to the provisions of the provision under examination by the Chamber, the obligation to wear a mask indoors would have ceased.

As we anticipated yesterday, since it will not be time to convert the provision into law by the end of this week, after the approval of this amendment, a bridging ordinance from the Ministry of Health is already expected today, which will follow the content of the amendment

The Government’s amendment proposal extends the mandatory use of masks for airplanes, trains, ships and buses for both transport between different regions and for local transport until 15 June 2022. Access to the cable cars, starting from May 1st, will instead be allowed without a mask.

Instead, always, until June 15, 2022, masks must be worn to attend the shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for indoor sporting events and competitions.

Mask compulsory also for hospitals and Rsa. Finally, the mask obligation will remain in force, again until June 15, for workers, users and visitors of health, socio-health and social assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences ( Rsa), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones, and in any case residential structures.

Contrary to some advances, however, the amendment does not provide for any extension for masks in the workplace (neither public nor private) and rather specific recommendations are thought of.

Finally, no mask for shops, supermarkets, restaurants, bars indoors where it will no longer be mandatory from next May 1st, also in this case a recommendation is awaited for its use in risky situations.

At school, however, the obligation remains for students and school staff until the end of the school year, as is already provided for by the law in force (article 9). The obligation will cease to exist starting from May 1st in universities.

“An amendment in the commission has just been approved in the Chamber which provides for the extension in some areas of the use of masks indoors: in long-distance and local transport, hospitals and health centers, rsa, all events in cinemas and theaters and sports halls. We recommend the mask in all situations with risk of contagion until June 15th. Today I will form an ordinance that will act as a bridge in the time necessary for the conversion of the decree ”. So the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to Anaao Giovani.

“With the approval in the Chamber of Commerce of the amendment to the last Covid decree in March, the obligation to use masks practically everywhere ends. They will remain mandatory indoors until June 15 in local and long-distance public transport, for shows open to the public in cinemas, theaters, entertainment and live music venues and for all sports events and competitions that take place indoors. It will also be the same for workers, users and visitors of health, social health and social welfare facilities, including the rsa. In all other workplaces, without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended “.

This is what the Undersecretary of State for Health declares Andrea Costa (Noi Con l’italia), on the sidelines of the work of the Twelfth Commission, in which he participated on behalf of the Government.

“I am personally satisfied – continues Costa, of the result achieved, also because I have always maintained together with my party, NCI, that the conditions existed to continue in the gradual return to normality. The beginning of this new phase is consistent with the responsibility shown by the Italians who have learned to live with the virus with great awareness. It is an awaited message of trust for the citizens “.

April 28, 2022

