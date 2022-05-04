Masks, when are they mandatory or only recommended? Work, shops, bars and transport: the Faq

Obligatory masks to the Work, Yes or no? Until the June 15 it is compulsory to wear the Ffp2 bezels for those who work in the transport sector, tram, bus And subwaysand the obligation also applies to passengers on both local public transport and trains long distance.

Obligatory masks to the Work also for the employees of cinema, theaters, entertainment venues and live music and for all indoor sports events and competitions, in sports halls. And the obligation also applies to users who use these services.

Obligatory masks to the Work also for workers, users and visitors to the hospitals and in healthcare facilities, including Rsa. All this is what the regulations in force provide, but more and more companies are asking their workers to use masks in the workplace and today a meeting between the government and the social partners to update the anti-Covid rules in the workplace. “We will ask for the use of masks at least until June 15in particular for all workers in contact with the public », Confcommercio anticipated yesterday.

From 1 May to 15 June, the use of protective devices is limited to certain circumstances: in some cases it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2 masks, in others surgical masks are enough. In general, it is recommended to use it in all indoor places and in situations that can be more risky

Shops, bars, restaurants and shopping centers

In general, the Ministry recommends the use of masks in all indoor places – public or open to the public – including for example shops, bars, restaurants and shopping centers, where therefore there is no longer the obligation to use them.

Airplanes, ships, ferries, coaches, buses, Ncc

From 1 May it is instead mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask on airplanes, ships, ferries, buses, NCC buses, local or regional public transport and school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students.

Indoor shows: cinemas and theaters

Ffp2 masks must also be worn to attend indoor shows in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music and other similar venues

Sports halls

The Ffp2 is also needed to attend sporting events and competitions that take place indoors

School

A mask is mandatory at school, but the surgical one is enough. Ffp2 becomes mandatory if more than 4 Covid cases are found in the same class

Hospitals and RSA

It is mandatory to wear the surgical mask also for workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (Rsa), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones

Public offices, bank and post office

In public offices, such as in banks and post offices, a mask is no longer mandatory, but it is advisable to have it with you and wear it in more risky situations, for example when using the elevator or when queuing in the canteen.

Private companies

As for the private sector, it is up to individual companies to renew or redefine protocols and agreements on the use of masks.

Masses, funerals and religious ceremonies

As regards religious ceremonies, the CEI has made it known that “the use of masks remains, strictly speaking, recommended in all activities that require the participation of people in indoor spaces such as celebrations and catechesis, while it remains mandatory. ‘use of respiratory protection devices of the Ffp2 type for events open to the public that take place indoors in places similar to cinemas, concert halls and theatrical halls ”.

It is not mandatory to wear masks for:

– children under 6 years of age;

– people who, due to their disability or pathology, cannot wear the mask;

– operators or people who, to assist a person with disabilities, cannot in turn wear a mask (for example: who has to speak in the LIS with a deaf person).

Furthermore, wearing masks is not mandatory:

– while doing sports;

– while eating or drinking, in the places and times in which it is allowed;

– while dancing in the discosin dance halls and similar places;

– when, due to the characteristics of the places or the factual circumstances, isolation from non-cohabiting people is continuously guaranteed.

