Masks Will Be Required Indoors – NBC 7 San Diego

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – In response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Philadelphia, the city has revealed it will reimpose a mask mandate indoors in public spaces.

Beginning April 18, city residents will be required to wear face masks in public spaces, schools and daycare centers, and any space where proof of vaccination is not required.

“COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe have started to rise, and everything seems to point to the beginning of another wave of cases,” said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, at a press conference on Monday.

Starting April 18, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including schools and childcare settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings. At that time, residents will be asked to report any business not complying with the mandate to @philly311. (2/4) — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) April 11, 2022

“I suspect this wave will be less intense than the one we saw in January, but we can’t wait to find out if that’s true,” he added. “Therefore, we will go back to wearing masks until we can learn more about this new wave.

The new measures mean that restaurants and other businesses will have to go back to requiring proof of vaccination if they do not want to require their customers to wear a mask.

The announcement came after Philadelphia began reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases above its benchmarks in recent days.

Previously, the School District of Philadelphia had announced that it would require its students to wear masks after spring break, which ends on April 18.

In addition, this new mandate means that all schools and daycare centers in the city must also do the same.

The city had previously lifted its mask mandate on March 2.