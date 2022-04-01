Maslatón reveals his secret to predict the price of bitcoin

The financial markets analyst, Carlos Maslatón, revealed some of his secrets to predict the price of bitcoin (BTC). He did so during a talk on cryptocurrencies that he gave, in the presence of CriptoNoticias, on March 31 at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA).

Carlos Maslatón explained that it is necessary to understand human behavior in order to predict the price of bitcoin or another currency such as the dollar. This is what has served him to anticipate and predict on different occasions approximately how much its value would go months or years in advance.

The analyst commented that you have to think about how people act. When a rally giant (strong rise in the currency), many may start selling to take profits. This causes its price to fall and causes several people to be affected because they bought expensive.

Those who entered just at the end of the top are not going to buy more until the price does not return to the resistance that it had touched before and with an aggravation, the analyst warned. “Those late-stage entrants are very likely to have leveraged themselves, forcing them to sell low,” he said. Leverage is a risky financial practice that consists of borrowing to fund an investment, BTC futures usually have leverage exposure.

It also happens that some decide to sell bitcoin low or even high because they can’t afford to wait long for it to go up. Maybe they need the money for something and can’t depend on it, he suggested. In this way, the big sale causes a correction or fall in value, which indicated that it is something natural in the market.

He also pointed out that when a person has several falling products in an investment portfolio, he may sell those that are rising to compensate for the losses of the other assets. “This is human behavior; the economy is human action and it is subjectivity », she exclaimed.

Therefore, consider that fundamental analysis is incomplete and technical and human behavior must also be taken into account. “Saying what things are worth according to their essence is wrong,” he said. And he added that the issue that bitcoin or gold is a store of value does not exist, as opposed to the idea that they are assets that serve as a refuge of value in the face of crises.

Maslatón believes that when the markets fall, everything falls. With this, he commented that many times when there is a crack (financial bankruptcy and price decline), one analyzes what happened because it seems that it does not make sense. But, he asked rhetorically: «Who do you want to fight? Against the reality of prices resulting from millions of people operating on something? Has no sense”.

“I make this appeal in the Faculty of Economic Sciences to see prices with a calmness different from the nervousness with which those who believe only in the fundamentals want to analyze them: I buy because it is going up or I sell because it is down,” commented the analyst saying it doesn’t work like that.

Get into forums, see what people think on social networks, how is the volume of sales or purchases (if people are holding or selling) can be signs that reveal the behavior of traders within the market. If you want to know more about the subject, at CriptoNoticias we have content on market psychology for bitcoiners, such as the Dow Theory.

Maslatón sees bitcoin on the rise. Source: CriptoNoticias.

You have to listen to what people say to predict the price of bitcoin, says Maslatón

Carlos Maslatón pointed out that many would say that bitcoin found its “break-even price” in the last year. This is because in April 2021 it touched almost $64,000, in July it fell below $30,000, in November it reached an all-time high of $67,800, and in January 2022 it hit its lowest since then at $35,000.

However, he warned that this does not symbolize that it has reached a level of balance. This concept, widely used by professors of the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA, it is better to forget it, he commented, because the market is dynamic. “There is nothing balanced in the world. It is continuous movement. Nothing ever finds its level. It is enough for one to declare that prices are here to stay for the opposite to happen », he expressed.

For this reason, he estimated that in economics it is predicted by listening to everything others say. “But not to do what the others say, but to do the exact opposite of what the majority says,” he declared. In addition, he commented that he is not guided by metrics that indicate market sentiment, although he does not rule out their use.

Following this idea, he joked that he would do a survey in the United States asking people if they think bitcoin will go up to $70,000 or down to $30,000. And he would act in the opposite way to what the majority has answered. In the same way he also sees the Argentine economy, which warns that, since everyone sees it so badly, he believes that its worst peak has already been reached in 2021 and now it only remains to go up.

Above all said, Carlos Maslatón warned that it is not a recommendation to buy bitcoin, nor advice. “I’m not saying sell or buy this asset, or any other. Not in its cash form, in its form of financial derivatives and much less using financial leverage », he clarified.

Having clarified that, he stated that personally he is playing hard on the rise. Do you think bitcoin may soon have a rally very important similar to that of 2020 to 2021. And, in fact, he believes that this rise has already started quietly in recent weeks.

As he advanced this week in communication with CriptoNoticias, Carlos Maslatón indicated that he believes that in the coming years bitcoin could reach USD 96,000-116,000 and longer term at $399,000. Though he did make a caveat that he thinks this only if it doesn’t drop below $37,500.

«If he goes down from there I don’t see him any more in shape up directly. The opinion is changed in the market. Unlike politics, in economics you cannot always think the same thing because the market has to confirm what you are thinking », Carlos Maslatón concluded in the talk he gave about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.