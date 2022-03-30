Maslatón warns when the next great world economic crisis will be

Key facts: Maslatón said: “The inflation we are experiencing now is the largest in history.”

This scenario benefits bitcoin and could see it reach $399,000, he believes.

The financial market analyst Carlos Maslatón released his opinion about the global economic crisis that many specialists see in the near future.

In communication with CriptoNoticias, Carlos Maslatón stated: “I don’t think we are in a global crisis now, nor in the prelude to one.” In fact, he estimated that he rather sees the opposite, despite the growing global inflation and the advance of the Russian war against Ukraine that has caused concern in people from different countries.

Maslatón acknowledges that global inflation is now the largest in history, With the exception of hyperinflationary phenomena such as the one that occurred in Germany in 1923. However, he does not see the current context as a cause of bankruptcies, nor that it will lead to an extreme increase in prices.

In fact, Maslatón maintains that the world economic crises have characteristics exactly opposite to what we are experiencing now. He explains that they consist of price deflation, recession (reduced economic activity), bank meltdowns, and bank runs.

It exemplifies that a true economic crisis was that of the crash of 29 (great crash of the stock market in 1929) or that of 2007 to 2009 (real estate collapse).

Maslatón pointed out: «It seems to me that the downward adjustment that the world had from 2007 to 2009 was so intense that it enabled the upward trend to bull market (strong market growth) that we are experiencing now.” And he sees that this scenario is not ending now.

The analyst stated that current inflation is not a consequence of the Russian-Ukrainian war (despite the fact that different presidents have justified it with that), but it has been coming for almost two years. This has implied a change in the price of commodities (gold, oil, raw materials, among others), which have exploded upwards, which benefits the producing countries after being in a zone of trading from 1971 to 2021, he commented.

Carlos Maslatón visualizes the current context still far from a global economic crisis, unlike other specialists. Source: Bing

“But this is in no way going to generate widespread bankruptcies, which is what deflationary recessions consist of,” Maslatón said. He understands that the debt of the states, which is large, unpayable and difficult to renew, is going to be liquefied because they reveal extremely low interest rates with the tremendous event of inflation.

The current economic context strengthens the rise of bitcoin, says Maslatón

Carlos Maslatón believes that the current economic context is going to cause a degradation of the fiduciary currencies of the states and a strengthening of cryptocurrencies. Especially the two largest, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), he mentioned.

On this, he clarified that he sees bitcoin bullish in this scenario. In fact, he believes that the strong move up that started in March 2020 will continue for at least four more years.

From his perspective, bitcoin’s next targets are $116,000 and then $399,000 in the next three to four years. He believes so due to the successful path he has made since his birth in 2009. Especially after 2011 when he points out that he started trading on exchanges.

“It is a success as a currency and the main cryptocurrency in the world,” Maslatón said about bitcoin. Above all, with all the ups and downs it had, he maintained. And he added that each correction gives BTC more strength to go back up and has managed to overcome all the obstacles that were put on it, from regulations to totalitarian governments and the banking system.

Maslatón believes that there will be a strong world economic crisis in 2043

Carlos Maslatón mentioned that he sees perhaps a significant drop in the market in 2030, but he warns that he sees the biggest one for the year 2043. In the latter he believes that there could be a strong and violent crisis of the 2007-2009 style with widespread bankruptcies.

He warned that this would affect Latin America especially after the cycle that began today commodities that benefits the producing countries. This is because it considers that these assets see them go up for a few years until there is a low again.

With this he clarified that every asset that goes up goes down and the one that goes down goes up at some point, whether they are commodities, bonds, currencies, stocks and indices. It is the natural phenomenon of the market, he pointed out.

Following this line, he explained that crises occur when there is an imbalance between the assets and liabilities of the economy. That is to say, when the assets are very large because there is a lot of accumulated debt and the real values ​​of the economy, which sustain this indebtedness, fall in price. This leads to the need to liquidate positions and generate a deflation that generates equity loss and recession.

Specialists, such as the analyst Zoltan Pozsar of the Swiss financial company Credit Suisse and the analyst flix1, have published that this phenomenon of recession and economic crisis could happen soon. Even, perhaps by 2023, an idea that has become widespread on social networks with the advance of the war in Eastern Europe and rising inflation, which has encouraged the purchase of cryptocurrencies and commodities. Despite this, Maslatón has made it clear that he does not envision this in the near future, although he does in 8 or 21 years.