Masotti gym, extraordinary maintenance works in the final phase

The extraordinary maintenance works of the Masotti gym are in the final phase. The completion of the works will constitute the final goal of an intervention that has seen the removal of architectural barriers, the creation of additional service rooms and the regulatory adaptation according to the regulatory standards provided by the Coni, in order to make the plant usable. and also accessible to children with disabilities. It was therefore a redevelopment that made it possible to optimize the spaces and bring the structure up to standard, but which also suffered the effect of the critical issues caused by the ongoing health emergency, especially as regards the supply of materials.

Soon, therefore, students and young athletes will be able to return to training in the sports complex of via Antonini, after the requalification intervention completed by the municipal administration. Between now and the next few weeks, it will be necessary to complete the works concerning the lining of the walls and columns of the gym, in order to guarantee the safety of students and sportsmen. As soon as the approved materials arrive, it will be possible to reopen the structure.

With a 230 thousand euro project developed by the public works office, the Municipality has completed the reorganization of the changing room and toilet area, so as to obtain a small deposit, where to store sports equipment, an office that can also be used as an infirmary (provided for by Coni regulations) and two changing rooms for referees, divided by gender and both accessible. The space available, therefore, has been optimized to include new premises at the service of activities and athletes. The furnishings have also been renewed, with washbasins, showers and bathrooms equipped with grab bars for people with reduced mobility.

The adaptation of the water and electrical, lighting and safety systems was then completed, as well as the arrangement of the escape routes with the construction of two new emergency exits, one of which is inside the gymnasium compartment. which may allow, in the event of a fire, the evacuation of the athletes directly from the playing area; works, the latter, preparatory to the fire prevention adaptation of the gymnasium.

Candidate for the New Construction Sites 2020 call, the project obtained 90,000 euros from the Caript Foundation, while the municipal administration has committed a further 140,000 euros.

During this period of work, the municipal administration, through the sports promotion office, responded to all the requesting clubs, using other sports facilities.

Naturally, the reopening of the Masotti gym will make it possible to offer a fundamental space to many sportsmen who have been training in other Pistoia facilities in recent months.