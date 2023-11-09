The Los Angeles screening featured Gal Gadot helping to film a surprise October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants that sparked mass brawls outside the venue on Wednesday night.

video footage Shows shared by Los Angeles’ KABC-TV show at least two groups clashing outside the city’s Museum of Tolerance on Pico Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene after punches were exchanged and pepper-spray was used.

#Breaking: Two groups clashed outside L.A.’s Museum of Tolerance as a film on Hamas atrocities was being shown at the center. LAPD officers moved in after several people were punched and pepper sprayed. Eyewitness News is live with the tense situation. Tonight at 11pm on ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JJSpV6MmXi -ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 9 November 2023

The film covers Hamas’s surprise attack, the deadliest Palestinian terrorist attack ever on Israel, which later launched its heaviest airstrike on Gaza. The Associated Press reported that according to Israeli officials, 1,400 people have died in Israel as of Tuesday, while according to health ministry officials in Gaza, more than 10,300 Palestinians have died, the AP said.

Born in Israel, during the ongoing conflict wonder woman Star Gadot has often shared social media posts supporting the people of Israel. In particular, he has highlighted several of the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.

To highlight the conflict, Gadot helped organize a screening of a 47-minute video provided by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, which was marred by disturbances on Wednesday evening.

Gal Gadot is photographed on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. In recent days, the Israeli actress has dedicated her social media feed to highlighting the plight of hostages taken by Hamas from their homeland.

Corey Nichols/Getty Images for IMDb



newsweek Gadot and representatives of the LAPD have been contacted via email for comment.

