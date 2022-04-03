Mass confinement in Shanghai for the worst COVID outbreak of the pandemic

Almost all of Shanghai’s 25 million people were confined on Saturday, due to the worst coronavirus outbreak in China in two years, and under very strict conditions that make parents fear being separated from their children.

The economic capital has become in recent days the epicenter of a new wave of infections in China, related to the Omicron variantwhich began to accelerate in early March.

To avoid a total confinement, which is detrimental to the economy, the municipal authorities first they alternately confined the two halves of the city for a general screening.

The western part from Shanghai (Puxi) was confined on friday, when the east (Pudong) was to lift its restrictions after four days of lockdown. On Saturday, the city council finally announced a more or less strict maintenance of the measures in almost all of this part of Shanghaiwhere the emblematic skyscrapers of the business district are located.

This decision is equivalent to de facto lockdown of China’s largest citywhere numerous multinationals are established and which represents around 4% of the Asian giant’s GDP, according to analysts.