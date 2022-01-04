Tech

Mass Effect Legendary Edition among the new games of January 2022

Microsoft announced the new Xbox Game Pass games in the first half of January, the lineup includes a series of titles for PC, Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S) and Cloud, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with EA Play.

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, PC), Olija (Cloud, Console, PC) and The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, PC) are already available for download while Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, PC), Embr ( PC, Cloud, Console) and Mass Effect Legendary Edition for Xbox and PC. On January 13, instead, space a Spelunky 2 (Console, PC) e The Anacrusis (Console, PC), distributed in Game Preview format.

On January 15th, the following games will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

  • Desperados III (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Ghost of a Tale (PC)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Console)
  • Mount & Blade Warband (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Pandemic (Console, PC)
  • Yiik A Postmodern RPG (PC)

A rather interesting selection of titles that of the first half of January, subscribers will be able to get their hands on games of discreet invoice with Mass Effect Legendary Edition which certainly represents one of the strengths of the lineup of the first month of the year, remember that the collection of Mass Effect is accessible for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers only on Xbox and PC consoles.

