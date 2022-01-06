Mass Effect Legendary Edition and more on the way

A bit of a surprise, Microsoft has today opened the dances for this 2022 with a decidedly full-bodied and important series of new titles destined to enter the catalog Xbox Game Pass effective immediately, or in the immediate future.

The addition destined to make news is definitely that of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The valuable reinterpretation of the famous saga will be included in the EA Play service on January 6, less than a year after its publication: consequently the BioWare trilogy will also be available to all subscribers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting from the same date.

Commander Shepard’s adventures aren’t the only “gift from the Befana” coming to subscribers. Also for January 6th, the entries of Embr, colorful action FPS released last September by Curve Digital, and by Outer Wilds, very welcome return of the title released from the catalog last July.

But it doesn’t stop there. In fact, three titles are already available indie definitely interesting: the refined puzzle game Gorogoa, the metroidvania in pixel-art Olija and the very special platformer The Pedestrian, which surprisingly comes directly to day-one in the catalog Xbox Game Pass.

Moving on to next January 13, on that date it will (finally) also make its arrival on Xbox Spelunky 2: the celebrated platformer created by Derek Yu will be immediately included in the subscription. On the same date, subscribers Xbox Game Pass will be able to try their hand directly with the Game Preview from The Anacrusis, very stylish FPS with 4-player co-op that has been able to deserve the attention of the public with a truly impressive announcement trailer.

So here is the summary of the arrivals announced with this rich update:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th Olija (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – January 4th Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) – January 6

(Console and PC) – January 6 Embr (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6th Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6th Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) – January 13th

(Console and PC) – January 13th The Anacrusis – game preview (Console and PC) – January 13th

