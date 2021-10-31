Mass in St. Patrick for Joe and Jill Biden, tomorrow in the Vatican

Once the work of the G20 was over, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden went to St. Patrick’s Church, right in the center of Rome, to attend mass. Reporters from the White House pool reported it, adding that the president received communion. Yesterday BIden himself told reporters that Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive the Eucharist. Biden has renounced the event scheduled at the Baths of Diocletian along with the other leaders, but will be present at the dinner at the Quirinale.

An Irish church for the Irish-born president who yesterday received the go-ahead to receive communion from the Pope himself, despite his attitude towards abortion. A church, that of San Patrizio in via Boncompagni, which was also chosen by Nancy Pelosi, a few months ago while passing through Rome.

Yesterday the meeting with Pope Francis, to which Joe Biden dedicates a tweet: “His compassion and defense for the poor and for those who suffer from hunger, conflict and persecution acts as a guiding star for the world. We can all lead by example in our daily life ”.

Tomorrow morning the president of the United States will go to mass in the Vatican. According to what is learned from Italian sources, Biden will participate in the religious function at 9 in St. Peter’s Basilica which will not be celebrated by Pope Francis.