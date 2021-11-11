Mass production of the BMW CE 04 electric scooter begins in a state-of-the-art factory

production of the new one started electric scooter BWM CE 04 at the Group’s plant in Berlin. On the occasion of this step towards zero-emission mobility, the German company also stated that all future models of BMW Motorrad, the division that deals with two wheels, dedicated to the urban fabric will be electric.

The electric scooter was already being produced in the Berlin factory C Evolution, and today we move on to CE 04, also made in a version for the authorities, like the one we had seen modified for the Police.

For the new assembly lines, BMW has prepared a dedicated area of ​​approximately 1,000 square meters, described as precise, flexible and efficient, thanks to the advance programming of spaces and the movements of the belts and trolleys of the components. In addition, the factory team will now be involved for the complete assembly of the electric motor and also of the battery casing, which instead comes from the Dingolfing plant. These are the same modules that are also used on the new BMW iX.

The workers are also trained in the new technology-assisted procedures. They are trained through the support of augmented reality, using AR glasses that superimpose assembly instructions in real time, while the attendant is dealing with the relevant station.