Mass Withdrawals in Canada Following Controversial Government Statements

The possible measure, announced just a few days ago by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has not gone unnoticed in the country. The reaction of the citizens who fear for the possible freezes on your bank accounts causing never-before-seen withdrawals in Canada. In the midst of a wave of protests over the vaccine scheme proposed by the government, a point of no return has been reached: possible asset freezes for protesters who take to the streets.

Protesters treated as terrorists

As if that were not enough, it has been announced that activists would become part of a list of “Bad behavior” according to which they would be banned from applying for certain jobs and even marked as terrorists by the authorities. These statements by government spokesmen come into direct conflict with Canada’s democracy. Faced with this situation, Canadians are looking for alternatives to escape from the system that tries to censor them and Bitcoin is one of the options they are considering to safeguard your heritage.

Use case for Bitcoin?

The possible corral that the government of Canada is creating motivates many Canadians to point their eyes towards cryptocurrencies. By having the private keys of the wallets where the cryptoactives are stored safeguarded, it is impossible for an external agent to access them. Therefore, this situation presents an exceptional use case for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that can be used to make daily payments via cards or exchange for fiat when needed.

While Canada’s economy is highly developed and its citizens have no express need to switch to cryptocurrencies, government censorship may be forcing this situation. The only way to completely avoid a financial freeze is to move capital into an asset that cannot be censored, such as cryptocurrencies having custody of the private keys.

However, if the Trudeau government wants to stop this reaction from citizens, it could make transactions associated with cryptocurrencies difficult and even block them in the country. Without a doubt, this would be a serious setback for those who try to safeguard their assets in this type of digital asset.