Massa Lombarda. From Advent to Christmas

The municipality of Massa Lombarda presents a series of Christmas-themed initiatives and more that will enliven the city during the month of December.

The events that will lead the citizens of Massa to Christmas start Friday 3 December at 5.30 pm in Piazza Matteotti, where there will be the thanks from the Municipal Administration to the Volunteer Associations for their efforts to make Christmas joyful and close to everyone.

In Piazza Matteotti in Massa Lombarda and in Piazza VIII Marzo in Fruges there will be the “Community Trees”, handmade with a spirit of solidarity and for charitable purposes by local associations and donated to the city. They are decorated with crochet doilies and tiles. The trees were created thanks to the contribution of IOR Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo, Festa de Pargher, Forum of Associations and the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

In addition, forty wooden Christmas trees are positioned in the streets of the city, decorated by the pupils of the Torchi, Quadri and Salvo d’Acquisto schools.

The readings and workshops for children at the Venturini Cultural Center with the initiative “A book in the bag”.

Three scheduled appointments: Saturday 4th December 10.00 there will be a reading and a small creative workshop with recycled material, by the librarians; Saturday 11 December 10.00, reading and creative workshop by the librarians with the collaboration of the Municipal School of Art and Crafts U. Folli and Saturday 18 December at 10.00 with a reading and an artistic workshop by the Municipal School of Art and Crafts U. Fools at the Pastel spaces.

The initiative is open to all children aged 4 to 10. To participate, reservations are recommended. For further information: 0545985812 biblioteca@comune.massalombarda.ra.it

Saturday 4th December at 11.00, the inauguration of the exhibition “A Christmas for all” will be held at the Venturini Cultural Center. The exhibition consists of 25 illustrations accompanied by 25 nursery rhymes.

The texts of the nursery rhymes are by the writer Stella Nosella, curator of the exhibition together with Carmen Plaza, literary mediator.

The illustrators of the works are Giusy Acunzo, Irene Penazzi, Eleonora De Pieri, Marco Paschetta, Francesca Corso, Sarah Khoury, Natascia Ugliano, Eva Montanari, Ugo Furlan, Fancesca Carta, Miriam Serafin, Gianluca Garofalo, Richolly Rosazza, Giulia Pintus, Elisa Cavaliere , Isabella Grott, Stella Mongodì, Marco Lorenzetti, Barbara Cantini, Chiara Ficarelli, Michelangelo Rossato, Paolo Proietti, Sergio Olivotti, Marco Somà, Cinzia Ghigliano. The exhibition will be open until Wednesday 5 January 2022 during the opening hours of the Cultural Center.

The initiative is carried out by the Departments of Culture and Educational Policies of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda. For further information: 0545985812 / HYPERLINK “mailto: biblioteca@comune.massalombarda.ra.it” biblioteca@comune.massalombarda.ra.it

Wednesday 8th December at 11.40 am in Piazza Matteotti, on the occasion of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a bouquet of roses will be placed at the foot of the statue of the Madonna, located on the facade of the town hall.

Appointment Friday 10 December 10.00 am in Piazza Matteotti with the presentation of the new Auser vehicle.

The Christmas events continue Saturday 18 December with various initiatives.

In Piazza Matteotti, from 11 to 19.30, the Christmas Polentata returns, an event organized by AVIS under the patronage of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda. You can have both lunch and dinner with classic polenta, ragù or mushroom sauce.

At Piazza Matteotti and in via Vittorio Veneto and via Pace, from 7.00 to 17.00, the last appointment of the hobbyist market will be held, organized by the Pro Loco with the patronage of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

On the same day, at Palazzo Zaccaria, in via Saffi 4, at 10.00 am, l‘inauguration of the “Cartoni-spolvero” exhibition, sketches made by Nino Cortesi for the creation of a series of frescoes. The frescoed panels will be visible at Antonio Caranti’s Studio San Vitale 41 in via F. Baracca 43, which opens the exhibition at 5.00 pm.

The exhibition will be open until Thursday 6 January 2022. Exhibition opening hours Friday and Sunday 10-12, Saturday 10-12 16-18, Thursday 6 January 16-18. The exhibition is organized by the Massese Photographic Circle and is sponsored by the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

Until January 30, in Corso Vittorio Veneto 55, the “Mani di Donna” market will be present, open every day from 9.00 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 19.00 with the sale of household linen embroidered by the volunteers, clothing and accessories. The proceeds will be donated to the Romagna Oncological Institute. The initiative is organized by the Volunteers and Friends Association of the Ior Massa Lombarda with the patronage of the municipal administration.

For further information, contact the IOR – Massa Lombarda office (via Vittorio Veneto 69) at 338 3096394.

Every Friday until December 17th, from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm, the artistic Christmas markets will be set up along Corso Vittorio Veneto and Piazza Matteotti.

During the days there will be a food stand organized by Avis and Pro Loco. The markets are organized by the forum of the Associations of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda with the patronage and collaboration of the Municipality.

For every Friday of the markets, from 4.30 pm at the Sala ex Art Cafè, in via Saffi 6, the “Create and build” workshops will take place to have fun with bricks. Participants will be provided with a Builder Kit, at a cost of € 5.

To participate, reservations are required (Daniele: 3402320902; Giovanni: 3925194255) and be in possession of a Green Pass. The Christmas workshops are organized by the New Generation Events Association with the patronage and collaboration of the Municipality of Massa Lombarda.

In addition, Friday 17 December at 5.00 pm there will be the Christmas concert of the Ettore and Antonio Ricci Choir in Piazza Matteotti. The choir was formed in 1929 by the brothers Ettore and Antonio Ricci from Massa Lombarda. Over the years they have brought their repertoire to theaters all over Europe.

The initiatives will be accompanied by Christmas music piped music in Via Vittorio Veneto and in Piazza Matteotti. To complete the party atmosphere will be the lights in the center of Massa Lombarda and Fruges.