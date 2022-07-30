Massacre in Hato Rey could have been motivated by drug trafficking: here is what is known so far

The fifth massacre this year, which occurred last night on the premises of the residential Juan C. Cordero Dávila (Quintana) in herd kingcould have been motivated by circumstances related to the transfer of drugs, theorizes the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Policeman In San Juan.

The incident left four men dead, one of them died at the Río Piedras Medical Center. There is a fifth man who arrived at said hospital with a gunshot wound, but although he was initially related to these events, the individual alleged to the Police that he was shot in another place and not in this massacre, said the director of said division, Richard Haddock.

The captain highlighted The new day that the drug transfer angle is the one suggested by the investigation after evaluating how the crime scene was and the evidence that was collected from the scene.

“About 12 pounds of marijuana was seized in a vehicle that was in a trunk and the trunk was open. One of the theories could be that they were in the middle of a transaction, since the trunk was open and the controlled substance was there (with the naked eye)”indicated the captain by telephone.

“It could be that it was being distributed or that they were receiving it, but the cell phone could be drugs. It is too early (to confirm that it is that), but it is one of the possible mobiles, ”he added.

Preliminary details indicate that the four deceased were at the scene at the time of the events, but only three died on the scene and the fourth died at the Medical Center, while receiving medical assistance.

The victims who died at the scene were identified as David John Ortega Ayala. 53 years old; Dereck Ortega Gandía, 23, and Raúl Ortiz Centeno, 38. Meanwhile, the one who died in the hospital was Diego Morales Morales, 22 years old. Anderson Mello, according to Haddock, is the fifth man who arrived injured at the Medical Center and whose allegations will be corroborated to determine whether or not he was injured in the massacre.

“The one who is wounded by a bullet – who is already stable – alleges that this (his injury) was not in that incident, that he was injured in another place. But he is giving contradictory versions, that we are going to be investigating today, ”said the official.

He added that Dereck and David were brothers on the father’s side and that, until now, they confirmed that none of the deceased had a prior criminal record.

at the time, classified the scene as “extensive” given the multiple shell casings that were identified in different areas. Even the crime record was marked as occurring at 8:12 pm, but it wasn’t until late this morning that officers finished investigating the scene.

“We understand that they were in the parking lot between buildings three and four, because that is where the vast majority of the shell casings were. However, the scene is extensive. But there is a group of shell casings in that area where two of them fell and we understand that it all started there, ”she described.

This newspaper learned that preliminary estimates suggest that over 400 bullet casings of different calibers were found at the scene. Initial assessment of the calibers suggests that they are from pistols and rifles.

Asked if the attackers arrived on foot or by vehicle, Haddock replied that these are details that remain under investigation.

About the vehicle where the drug was found, he said that it will be reviewed by personnel from the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF).

At the moment, there are no witnesses to the scene or people who have collaborated with the authorities in collecting information.

“Today we are going to resume the interviews, including the relatives of the deceased,” the captain said.

Given this, Haddock requested the cooperation of residents of the area and any citizen for the development of the investigation. Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation may confidentially call (787) 343-2020.

With these four victims, the number of murders reported to date increased to 344, four more than last year.

The first massacre of 2022 occurred, on May 13, in Guaynabo, near the El Tamarindo business. The second crime of this type was recorded on May 22 at the Villa Esperanza residential complex in Caimito, in San Juan.

Meanwhile, two days later the third massacre of the year was reported. On that occasion, the Police investigated the deaths of three young people on the premises of a garage located in the Villa Graciela urbanization, in reeds.

The fourth massacre occurred less than a month ago on Parque Sur street in the Sabana Seca neighborhood, in Toa Baja. Last Saturday, July 2, two men and one woman were killed shot at that location and, so far, no suspects in the crime have been arrested.