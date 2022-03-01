Massacre in Michoacán | Mexico: Massacre in Michoacán: they search for the bodies of the 17 shot by assassins at a wake | Saint Joseph Grace | CJNG | Jalisco New Generation Cartel | New Michoacan Family | VIDEO | WORLD

the president of MexicoAndrés Manuel López Obrador, explained this Monday that the alleged massacre during a wake in the west of the country is being investigated, a fact that remains unknown because the bodies have not yet been found.

“The investigation is being carried out, but in the morning, in the report they gave us, (they informed us that) no bodies have been found. Yes, two vehicles, shell casings, parts of human beings, blood stains in some bags, but we don’t have any more.”stressed the president in the daily conference from the National Palace.

López Obrador reiterated that there is evidence of a confrontation, but not of a massacre because it is not known what happened to the bodies.

Questioned by a journalist, He did not rule out that the video could be a “manipulation”.

“I wish with all my soul that it is not as they are making it known”he added.

A MASSACRE WITH UNKNOWN

Several videos were released on social networks on Sunday in which it is observed that armed gunmen murdered a dozen people who had attended a wake in the municipality of San José Gracia, in Michoacán.

According to information from local media -which unofficially spoke of up to 17 deaths- the massacre took place outside the wake, where The armed group arrived and took the victims out and then shot them.

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of Michoacan pointed out this Sunday that received a report of “firearm detonations”for which it deployed an operation with the Army and the National Guard.

He stated that the objective of said operation is “Locate the possible perpetrators and create the conditions for the staff of the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the procedures that allow the facts to be clarified.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement on Sunday night in which it assured that it had initiated an investigation into the events that occurred hours before.

The agency stated that Upon arriving at the place where the shots were reported, “it was recently washed, no victims were found.”

“Percussion cartridges from firearms were collected at the scene” of different calibers, he added.

These homicides would have occurred in a region where the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), La Nueva Familia Michoacana and Los Caballeros Templarios cartelswhich are fighting blood and fire for control of illicit activities in the area.

In 2021, Michoacan It ranked third nationally in terms of the absolute number of intentional homicides, with 2,732 murders, according to official government figures.

Mexico registered 33,308 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under the López Obrador mandate, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

