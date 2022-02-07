Massacre in Texas, man kills 4 people and takes his own life – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 07 FEB – A 41-year-old man, Kevin Milazzo, killed four people, including a 4-year-old boy, before taking his own life, in Corsicana, Texas. CNN reports it.



Local police responded to an emergency call and when they arrived they found two bodies, identified as William “Bill” Mimms, 68, and Connie Mimms (61), the suspect’s stepfather and mother, respectively. In a different location about 30 km away, Frost, the police discovered two other bodies: Joshua Milazzo, 21, the son of the suspect, and Hunter Freeman, a 4-year-old boy. There was also an injured adult woman who was hospitalized.



When the agents tracked Kevin Milazzo via the car’s GPS, they found him severely wounded in the head by self-inflicted gunshots. He vanishes the rush to the hospital, where he died. The motive for the massacre is unknown for now. (HANDLE).

