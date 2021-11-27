Massacre in the Channel, 24 / year old Kurdish first victim identified – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 27 – The first victim of the massacre of migrants in the Channel to be identified is a 24-year-old Kurdish girl from northern Iraq: her name is Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin. The girl, while the dinghy on which she was attempting to reach the UK with 26 other people began to sink, was on Snapchat with her boyfriend who lives in Great Britain. It was the boy who told this terrible story to the BBC.



The young man said he tried to reassure Maryam that help would come to rescue them. But sadly it was not and Maryam along with 17 men and six other women – one of them pregnant – and three children drowned off the northern coast of France. Only two people survived, an Iraqi and a Somali.



Maryam, nicknamed Baran, was on the boat with a relative, her fiancé, who did not know about this, said she attempted to cross the Channel. The girl’s arrival in the UK must have been a surprise.



Maryam’s uncle told the BBC that the girl’s family is waiting for her body to be returned to Kurdistan. (HANDLE).

