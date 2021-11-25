Massacre of migrants at sea, London: “Paris stops departures”

“Stopping the Journeys of Death” – Thus, if London and Paris agree on the “urgency” of increasing joint efforts to stop the journeys of death, Prime Minister Boris Johnson clarifies: “We have had difficulty persuading some of our partners, especially the French, to do what it requires. the situation. I understand the difficulties that all countries face, but what we want now is to do more together: this is the offer we are making “.

The British offers of joint patrols – The French have indeed always rejected UK offers to send British and border agents to organize joint patrols and block departures, with all the national sovereignty control implications that such an operation would entail. The situation is complicated and the House of Commons intends to face a debate on the “number of migrants arriving illegally from the sea”. In short, London accuses Paris of turning a blind eye to the increasingly frequent cases of small boats leaving the northern coast of France to reach British soil.

Macron: “The Channel will not become a cemetery” – French President Emmanuel Macron comments on the tragic shipwreck assuring that France “will not let the Channel become a cemetery” and called for an “immediate strengthening” of the means of the European agency Frontex, also hoping for an urgent meeting at EU level on the issue migrants and declaring that “everything possible will be done to find and convict those responsible”.

The French minister accuses London – An explicit accusation in London for the mismanagement of the migratory phenomenon comes from the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, who speaking to Radio RTL said that Great Britain must implement “a labor reform in order to improve immigration management. illegal”.

The commitment to work together – London and Paris make it clear, however, that they intend to work together on the issue and on human trafficking, with Johnson and Macron declaring that they will also work closely with Belgium and the Netherlands to counter smugglers, who are putting hundreds of lives at risk.

Two barges in Dover with 40 migrants – Meanwhile, the landings do not stop and, writes the BBC, two other boats with 40 migrants on board arrived in Dover on Thursday morning, despite the bad weather conditions. The journeys of despair continue.